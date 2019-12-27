Connect with us

Bolton Wanderers

‘Bit strange’ – Plenty of Bolton fans react to fresh player update

Published

2 mins ago

on

Bolton Wanderers have announced that they reached an agreement with Ben Alnwick to cancel the goalkeeper’s contract at the club.

Alnwick joined Bolton following his departure from Peterborough United in the summer of 2016, and went onto make 95 appearances in all competitions for the Trotters, winning the club’s Player of the Year award in 2017/18 season.

Opportunities have declined for Alnwick this season, with the 33-year-old failing to make a single appearance for the Trotters since the start of the campaign.

As a result, the two parties have now agreed to bring a premature end to Alnwick’s contract with the Trotters – which had been due to expire at the end of the season – allowing him to search for another club immediately.

Taking to Twitter to respond to news of Alnwick’s departure, a number of Bolton fans were keen to praise the goalkeeper for his past contributions to the club, while others questioned the decisions of both parties to take such action just days before the start of the January transfer window.

Here, we take a look at what some of them had to say.


