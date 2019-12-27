‘Bit strange’ – Plenty of Bolton fans react to fresh player update

Bolton Wanderers have announced that they reached an agreement with Ben Alnwick to cancel the goalkeeper’s contract at the club.

Alnwick joined Bolton following his departure from Peterborough United in the summer of 2016, and went onto make 95 appearances in all competitions for the Trotters, winning the club’s Player of the Year award in 2017/18 season.

Opportunities have declined for Alnwick this season, with the 33-year-old failing to make a single appearance for the Trotters since the start of the campaign.

As a result, the two parties have now agreed to bring a premature end to Alnwick’s contract with the Trotters – which had been due to expire at the end of the season – allowing him to search for another club immediately.

Taking to Twitter to respond to news of Alnwick’s departure, a number of Bolton fans were keen to praise the goalkeeper for his past contributions to the club, while others questioned the decisions of both parties to take such action just days before the start of the January transfer window.

Here, we take a look at what some of them had to say.

Good luck Ben. You kept us in so many games in the season we stayed up. — Sammy P (@poppypscupcakes) December 27, 2019

Thank you and good luck. Best wishes for the future.#BenAlnwick — Bolton Wanderer (@wanderer_bolton) December 27, 2019

Good luck Ben, whoever signs you have a quality shot stopper — Josh Bourn (@JJBourn10) December 27, 2019

Frees up wages and a place in the squad so I’m all for it — sid (@big_si_d) December 27, 2019

Bit strange…surely you’d sell him and get money for one of our best/only assets! Hopefully got a new decent goalkeeper lined up in January! — Jon Leach (@JonLeach_) December 27, 2019

Thanks for your efforts, Ben. It can't have been easy going through all that hell. A fresh start and you will prove yet again what a good custodian you are. Best wishes for the future. — Steven Battersby (@SBBWFC) December 27, 2019

Unfortunate. Wish him all the best for the future — Willy C (@cuttybang91) December 27, 2019

Frees space up for someone to come in and give remi competition for the shirt , good news imo. — Vintage_White (@Radixlecti1) December 27, 2019

Good riddance. If you don't want to play for the club – go. — Nigel – A Bolton lad (@Nigel100007) December 27, 2019

Good luck to Ben. We are top heavy on quality keepers and I am sure there's a club waiting to snap up Ben's talent. — Richard P Williams (@r_williams98) December 27, 2019