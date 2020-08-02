Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

‘Bit steep’, ‘Way over the odds’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react as club learns price of midfielder

Published

1 hour ago

on

Leeds United have been quoted £25 million from Norwich City for midfielder Emiliano Buendia, reports Daily Mail.

The Spaniard is set to head into the Championship with Norwich City, but Leeds could hand him a Premier League lifeline this summer with a staggering £25 million bid.

News broke this weekend that Norwich had quoted Leeds for that price, and the fee has shocked and deterred a lot of Leeds fans online from the potential move.

The 23-year-old has just completed his second season at the club. He helped them to promotion from the Championship in 2019 with eight goals and 12 assists across the season.

Last season in the Premier League though, Buendia managed just the one goal in 36 appearances, with seven assists for the league’s bottom-club.

Plenty of Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to make their feelings known about the price-tag, and here’s what a few of them had to say:


