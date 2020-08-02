‘Bit steep’, ‘Way over the odds’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react as club learns price of midfielder

Leeds United have been quoted £25 million from Norwich City for midfielder Emiliano Buendia, reports Daily Mail.

The Spaniard is set to head into the Championship with Norwich City, but Leeds could hand him a Premier League lifeline this summer with a staggering £25 million bid.

News broke this weekend that Norwich had quoted Leeds for that price, and the fee has shocked and deterred a lot of Leeds fans online from the potential move.

The 23-year-old has just completed his second season at the club. He helped them to promotion from the Championship in 2019 with eight goals and 12 assists across the season.

Last season in the Premier League though, Buendia managed just the one goal in 36 appearances, with seven assists for the league’s bottom-club.

Plenty of Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to make their feelings known about the price-tag, and here’s what a few of them had to say:

25m for Emiliano Buendía seems a bit steep to me when you consider he inly scored one and assisted 4 in the Prem last season. Thoughts? #lufc — Paul LUFC 🏆🇬🇧💙💛🇬🇧🏆 (@Paullufc888) August 2, 2020

He's only worth around 8 million, 10 million tops and that's pushing it🤔 — Jason💙💛 (@Jason37582496) August 2, 2020

Not a position that needs strengthening imo, that type of money could be spent better elsewhere — Rolley 💙💛 (@CoulsonMc) August 2, 2020

Bielsa knows best is how I look at everything…

I'm happy to let him choose whatever he sees👍 — WACCOE1919 #MOT💙💛🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@Waccoe1919) August 2, 2020

Buendia is a decent player but £25m is way over the odds. #lufc — MGbutlufchappy (@MGbutlufchappy) August 2, 2020

5th most chances created in the prem in the worst team. That’s a big stat — charlie (@ChellisMusic) August 2, 2020

No way at that price £15 tops — ALLDAY LEEDS 🏆 (@allday_leeds) August 2, 2020