‘Bit-part player’ – West Brom striker’s future discussed ahead of potential Premier League return: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom will be hoping they can hold their nerve in the race for promotion into the Premier League this season under the management of Slaven Bilic.

The Baggies are currently sat second in the Championship, and are six points clear of third-placed Fulham with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Recent off-the-field events have called an abrupt halt to that push for promotion into the top-flight, although competitive action is set to return to the sporting calendar on the weekend of the 20th June.

Can you score full marks in this higher or lower West Brom quiz?

1 of 15 West Brom have won higher or lower than 20 fixtures in the Championship so far this season? Higher Lower

One player that will be keen to pick up where he left off before the break in play is Hal Robson-Kanu, who has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances.

The Welshman has made 32 appearances, and has chipped in with 12 goals and one assist in all competitions this season for the Baggies, as they edge closer to a timely promotion.

But would Robson-Kanu be a good enough option to lead the line for West Brom next season, when they’re potentially playing their football in the Premier League?

We discuss….

Ned Holmes:

Perhaps as a squad player but certainly not as their first-choice striker.

Robson-Kanu deserves a lot of credit for his performances for the Baggies this season and he has been their most convincing striker but I think they need to look elsewhere in their preparations for the Premier League.

The 30-year-old has never been a truly prolific goalscorer, in fact, the 10 goals he’s scored this season is the best season return of his career, and West Brom will need someone who is more reliable in front of goal.

He’s earned a chance to stay at the club if the Baggies are promoted but they should only be looking to use him as a bit-part player next term.

Alfie Burns:

Absolutely not, West Brom will have to revamp their attacking options if they win promotion back to the Premier League.

In all honesty, I’m not sure that the options Slaven Bilic has in the Championship are good enough on paper and it is testament to the work the manager has done that they are on the cusp of promotion.

Robson-Kanu is a good worker, but he’s not got Premier League quality to lead the line at the Hawthorns in the Premier League.

That won’t keep them in the division and if the Baggies have any aspirations of establishing themselves back in the top-flight, they need better.

George Harbey:

There can be no denying that Robson-Kanu has been so influential for Albion this year, and not many would have expected him to hit double figures in the Baggies’ bid for automatic promotion this term.

I don’t think that he’d be able to cut it in the Premier League though, and I feel that the Baggies definitely need to bolster their attacking options if they are to secure their place in the top-flight.

He is very decent at holding the ball up and leading the line on his own, so you can expect him to be in the box and pop up with a goal or two over the course of the season even if he is used as a back-up option – a bit like Troy Deeney.

But I don’t think that Robson-Kanu has the pace or cutting edge to cope with the Premier League, which could really limit West Brom as they look to keep on improving under Bilic.

A player like Karlan Grant is needed, in my opinion.