‘Bit of risk involved’ – West Brom eyeing summer move for EFL midfielder: The verdict

West Brom have reportedly registered their interest in signing Hull City midfielder Leo da Silva Lopes according to Football Insider.

The Baggies will be looking to strengthen their squad ahead of a timely return to the Premier League, after they won promotion from the Championship this term.

Slaven Bilic’s men finished second in the table, as they won promotion on the final day of the season ahead of Brentford.

Whereas Hull had a season to forget under the management of Grant McCann, as they finished bottom of the second tier standings after a dismal run of results since the turn of the New Year.

Lopes made 44 appearances for the Tigers in the 2019/20 season, and has been with the club since arriving from Peterborough United in 2019.

But would Lopes be a good enough signing for the Baggies in the Premier League?

Chris Thorpe:

I believe this would be a great alternative for the Baggies if they are unable to re-sign Filip Krovinovic this summer.

Lopes has plenty of youth on his side and given Slaven Bilic’s recent record of developing young players, a move for the youngster to the Hawthorns would make sense.

He shone greatly in what was a pretty poor Hull City side and for that reason I’m sure he would excel in a dynamic and attacking Baggies team.

Given that Hull will be seeking to recoup some funds after their relegation, this move seems like a no brainer for Bilic to me.

Ned Holmes:

There’s a little bit of risk involved in this deal but if it works out it could be a very shrewd move.

You wouldn’t say that central midfield is a position of particular need for the Baggies but adding a tenacious player like Lopes in the middle of the park would certainly strengthen Bilic’s options.

He’s looked impressive at points for Hull despite what was a hugely disappointing season in the end but buying him with plans to use him regularly in the top flight is a risk.

With the Tigers dropping down to League One, West Brom should be able to prize him away for a relatively low fee.

The 21-year-old has a high ceiling but there are question marks whether he’s ready for the Premier League just yet – and whether he’s a better option than Sam Field or Rekeem Harper.

George Dagless:

I’m not sure on this one.

He’s a good player and has plenty of potential to be a real talent but I don’t think we’ll see him playing loads in the Premier League next season.

He possesses real trickery and I think a step up is the right course of action for him this summer but a move to the Premier League might be too soon.

I’ll be interested to see how much Albion do play him this season coming or if they decide they want to loan him back out into the EFL or something like that.

Either way, for the future at least he’s probably worth signing up.