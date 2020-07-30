Bit of financial certainty given at Charlton despite ongoing issues

Charlton Athletic are in the midst of an ongoing saga away from the pitch and fans are rightly concerned about the future of the club.

Things have been worrying for some time at boardroom level and the EFL is in discussions with ESI over the financial status of the Addicks.

Indeed, it’s another testing period for fans of the club who have had their patience stretched arguably more than any other set of supporters over the last few years, with them going from one crisis to another away from the pitch.

One chink of light coming at the end of the month, though, will be that ESI will foot the wage bill again this payday, as they have the last two, and that will at least offer a solution to one potential headache.

Alan Nixon revealed on Twitter:

ESI paid the wages last two months and will this month. https://t.co/RaNYxujeNr — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 30, 2020

The Verdict

Of course, there are further issues that need to be addressed at the club but at least wages are getting paid and that is crucial especially with the way things are currently.

The club has a month and a half to try and get on a decent path ahead of the new season and that is what the EFL will be looking to establish around the Addicks sooner rather than later.