Gary Lineker has given his verdict on Jamie Vardy’s eccentric goal celebration from the weekend.

Leicester City continued their impressive early season form on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Bristol City.

A 67th minute penalty from Jamie Vardy sealed all three points for Enzo Maresca’s side, who moved to the top spot in the table as a result of the victory.

Nigel Pearson’s side travelled to the King Power Stadium, with away supporters previously chanting at Vardy to distract him from the game.

The 36-year-old responded to the previous chanting against his name by running the length of the pitch to mockingly celebrate in front of the away end.

What has Gary Lineker said about Jamie Vardy’s latest goal celebration?

Lineker was speaking on this week’s edition of his podcast, where he described the situation to co-hosts Micah Richards and Alan Shearer.

The former England striker claimed that he is quite enjoying seeing Leicester win every weekend in the Championship.

The 62-year-old admitted that he was a big fan of Vardy’s celebration, highlighting it as his moment of the weekend’s footballing action.

“I know I’m a little bit biased but I’m going to go with Jamie Vardy [as my moment of the weekend],” said Lineker, via the Rest Is Football podcast.

“He scored a penalty for Leicester, it was 1-0.

“Top of the Championship, it’s so much fun in the Championship I have to say.

“He scored the goal, and he’s obviously getting stick from the Bristol fans, I think about his wife, as every game I’ve ever been to at Leicester does from the opposing fans.

“And he ran a little bit like, remember [Emmanuel] Adebayor, he ran the whole length of the pitch and gave it to the Bristol City travelling supporters.

“Classic Vardy.

“Bit of banter, really.”

Leicester have earned 21 points from a possible 24 and lead the Championship table by goal difference.

The gap to third place is just one point, highlighting how close it is in the battle for the automatic promotion places at the moment.

It is still so early in the season that Leicester will be focused on getting weekly results without thinking too much about the table.

Maresca’s side have now won their last three league games in a row, as they target automatic promotion straight back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Next up for the Foxes is a midweek clash in the EFL Cup against top flight side Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday night.

How has Jamie Vardy performed for Leicester City this season?

Vardy has made eight appearances for Leicester in the Championship this campaign.

The veteran forward has contributed two goals and one assist, having made just three starts.

His minutes are being managed by Maresca, with the experienced striker no longer capable of playing 90 minutes in every game.

Vardy is still a very valuable member of the first team squad, especially given his level of experience.

But he is no longer the guaranteed starting striker in the team, with the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho, Patson Daka and Tom Cannon all vying for the position in Maresca’s side.