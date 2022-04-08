“Bit of a weird one” – Fulham fan pundit makes Fabio Carvalho claim after Liverpool transfer update

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Despite the fact that the transfer window is now set to open until the summer, Fulham are already seemingly set to wave goodbye to one of their players following the culmination of the 2021/22 campaign.

According to a report by journalist Fabrizio Romano, Fabio Carvalho is expected to seal a move to Liverpool for an initial fee of £5m which could rise to £7.7m due to add ons.

The attacking midfielder has already completed a medical after receiving permission from Fulham and an official announcement is expected to be released by the Reds in May.

Carvalho’s contract with Liverpool is set to run until 2027 and there will be no plan to loan him back to Craven Cottage.

Deployed in the number 10 role by Fulham on numerous occasions by Marco Silva this year, Carvalho has showcased his talent in the Championship by providing 14 direct goal contributions in 29 appearances.

Unlike Fulham, Liverpool tend to utilise a 4-3-3 formation that doesn’t include space for a player to operate just behind a striker.

Therefore, unless Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is looking to alter this system, Carvalho may have to adapt his game to suit either a wide role or a central-midfield role.

Making reference to Carvalho’s impending switch to Liverpool, FLW’s Fulham fan pundit Matt Baldwin has suggested that it is a weird move for the 19-year-old to make due to the fact that the Merseyside-based outfit do not deploy a system that plays to his strengths.

Speaking to FLW, Baldwin said: “So Carvalho is a bit of a weird one because you can clearly see that he does have some talent there but you look at the way that he has played for Fulham which is in a number 10 behind the striker, but Liverpool don’t play with that.

“It’s a 4-3-3 for them so you’d think he’d had to either be pushed into central-midfield rather than attacking midfield which is a position that is a bit out of the ordinary for him or be pushed out to the wing and you look at the players that they have, I don’t know whether or not he’s going to get in ahead of them.

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Fulham players play for now?

1 of 24 Who does former Fulham man Harvey Elliott play for now? Liverpool Everton Middlesbrough Manchester United

“It certainly is a weird move, I think that he does have the potential to be a winger for them so I don’t think he has the skill set to transition but it may take some time for him to be properly effective.

“You know, I’m not comparing to the likes of Salah and Diaz and all that sort of lark but I do think it might take him a little bit of time to get up to the level that, you know, Liverpool have been in the past couple of years.”