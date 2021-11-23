‘Bit of a throwback’ – Exclusive: Jobi McAnuff reacts to recent Middlesbrough player agreement

Discovery+ and Quest pundit Jobi McAnuff has paid tribute to Isaiah Jones while reacting to news of the winger’s new contract with Middlesbrough.

Jones joined ‘Boro back in the summer of 2019, joining the Championship club from seventh-tier side Tooting and Mitcham.

Since then, Jones has gone on to make a total of 18 appearances in all competitions for Middlesbrough.

Of those appearances, 16 have come in the Championship this season, where the winger has impressed with his performances for ‘Boro.

Jones’ contract with the club had been set to expire at the end of this season, although that is now no longer the case.

It was announced last week that the winger had put pen to paper on a new three-and-a-half year deal with the club, securing his future at The Riverside Stadium until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Now it seems as though McAnuff has been impressed with what he has seen from the 22-year-old during his time with ‘Boro so far.

Asked if he thought Middlesbrough had pulled of a good piece of business with that new contract for Jones, the former Reading midfielder exclusively told Football League World:

“Yeah really good. I really like what I’ve seen of him so far. He’s direct, a bit of a throwback winger I think in terms of being somebody who loves to get on the ball and dribble.

“He’s obviously come from that non-league background and I think you can see that a little bit sometimes in his game which for me is really refreshing to see.

“He’s very exciting, certainly a player that if you’ve got him in your ranks, you want to get him on the ball and make him go and make things happen.

“So at only 22 he’s got a big future ahead of him, and I think certainly from Middlesbrough’s point of view it’s a really good piece of business to get his future secured and get him tied down.

“I think he will flourish in a Chris Wilder team that we know is going to be really attacking and get on the front foot and want to play good football. So I think it will be good for both parties.”

