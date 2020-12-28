‘Bit of a strange one’ – 30-year-old seeking Nottingham Forest exit: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest striker Miguel Angel Guerrero is looking to terminate his contract after just short of four months at the East Midlands club, according to a report from Alpha Fresh Press.

The 30-year-old has struggled to make much of an impact so far, failing to add a goal or an asssit in his nine appearances, and has been linked with Greek side Aris Thessanoliki recently.

A report from Alpha Fresh Press has now claimed that Guerrero is looking to terminate his contract at the City Ground, which is set to run until summer 2022.

George Harbey

It’s a bit of a strange one, but in truth, you can’t really blame him.

When he first arrived at Forest, many fans billed him as a target man, but he’s proved to be anything but.

He has shown flashes of his quality as a number 10 against Wycombe and Barnsley, but hasn’t been able to show that consistently, hence why he’s lost his place in the side.

With Brennan Johnson also thriving out on loan, he also gives Hughton a potentially useful option for the long-term, so you can’t see Guerrero featuring a lot going forward.

He’s 30 now and needs to be playing regularly, hence why he’s probably looking to terminate his contract.

It represents another questionable signing made by the club.

Phil Spencer

This is a strange one.

Miguel Guerrero is a player who has barely had time to settle at the City Ground and already he’s being linked with a move away.

Having made nine appearances, he’s been in and out of the first team set-up which could play a part in why he’s feeling so unsettled.

At 30 years of age he clearly wants to be playing regularly, but that’s not happened.

With this Forest have a big decision to make. Ripping up his contract would be a big statement after a big summer in the transfer market and something that is bound to unsettle supporters.

However, if it frees up funds to bring in new players then it could make sense.

Chris Thorpe

It’s just not happened for him since arriving at the City Ground and for that reason I can perhaps understand why he would want to get out.

A move back to Greece with Aris would surely appeal to the striker as it is a country in which he enjoyed one of the more potent stints of his career to date.

With the likes of Lyle Taylor and Lewis Grabban largely holding down spots up front under Chris Hughton, Guerrero’s days in a Forest shirt seem numbered.

Add to this that the club are seemingly looking to cut costs, it seems like there is only one way in which this one is going to go.