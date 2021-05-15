‘Bit of a shock’, ‘Can’t argue’ – These Portsmouth fans react to significant club update

Portsmouth have confirmed the players that six players will be leaving the club when their contracts expire this summer.

📋 #Pompey can confirm the club's retained list following the conclusion of the 2020/21 season — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) May 15, 2021

Andy Cannon, Charlie Daniels, Jordy Hiwula, Bryn Morris, Taylor Seymour and Duncan Turnbull are all set to exit, which was confirmed on the official site, as Danny Cowley looks to reshape the squad after his permanent appointment.

Further departures could be on the cards too, as Pompey revealed that they are still in talks with Ben Close, Craig MacGillivray, Tom Naylor, Jack Whatmough and Ryan Williams who all see their deals expire in the summer.

It’s fair to say that many of these decisions were expected, with perhaps the biggest surprise the decision to release Cannon, as he had featured in 43 games in the campaign that had just finished, so that prompted a mixed reaction from the support.

Here we look at some of the comments to the news from the fans on Twitter…

I can’t argue with that list. I hope a lot of the others get sold too. We need a huge clear out — MattPenny 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@MattPennyPFC) May 15, 2021

Bit of a shock about cannon… and think Hiwula should been given more of a chance… let’s hope we got targets on who’s coming in soon as possible — Nobby Clark (@nobbypfc) May 15, 2021

Cannon is quite literally a loose cannon. Did well when he played but far too much of a liability. Wish him all the best! — Ell (@FookingEll) May 15, 2021

Please don’t give Naylor one, he’s an embarrassment to the club — Declan McGreal🐮 (@McgrealDeclan) May 15, 2021

everything is right so far except cannon, would’ve kept him — jake (@pfcmccloud) May 15, 2021

Happy with that for all his work rate cannon just lacked that little bit of quality be a good player for a mid tackle l1 team tho — Tom Clark (@Clarkeyboy12345) May 15, 2021

Just keep MacGillivray. Don’t bother negotiating with the others. Hopefully we can sell a couple too. Get rid of Curtis and Marquis to begin with. — Peter (@84Knight) May 15, 2021