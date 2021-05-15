Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Bit of a shock’, ‘Can’t argue’ – These Portsmouth fans react to significant club update

5 mins ago

Portsmouth have confirmed the players that six players will be leaving the club when their contracts expire this summer.

Andy Cannon, Charlie Daniels, Jordy Hiwula, Bryn Morris, Taylor Seymour and Duncan Turnbull are all set to exit, which was confirmed on the official site, as Danny Cowley looks to reshape the squad after his permanent appointment.

Further departures could be on the cards too, as Pompey revealed that they are still in talks with Ben Close, Craig MacGillivray, Tom Naylor, Jack Whatmough and Ryan Williams who all see their deals expire in the summer.

It’s fair to say that many of these decisions were expected, with perhaps the biggest surprise the decision to release Cannon, as he had featured in 43 games in the campaign that had just finished, so that prompted a mixed reaction from the support.

Here we look at some of the comments to the news from the fans on Twitter…


Article title: 'Bit of a shock', 'Can't argue' – These Portsmouth fans react to significant club update

