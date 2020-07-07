‘Bit of a risk’ – Bristol City eyeing move for Aston Villa man as managerial search continues: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City are reportedly eyeing a move to appoint Aston Villa coach John Terry as their new manager according to Football Insider.

Terry has been a coach with Aston Villa since October 2018, and helped guide them to promotion into the Premier League in the 2018/19 campaign via the play-offs.

Bristol City have got their search for a new manager under way, after announcing that they had parted company with Lee Johnson after their defeat to play-off chasing rivals Cardiff City at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

The Robins are currently sat 12th in the Championship table, and are now nine points adrift of the top-six, which will be frustrating for the club’s supporters, who had previously seen their side within touching distance of the play-off places.

But would Terry be the right appointment for Bristol City?

We discuss…..

George Harbey:

I think this is a bit of a risk, considering where Bristol City are at now and where they want to be.

City have already had a younger manager in Lee Johnson try and take the club to the Premier League, but despite real financial backing from the board, he was unable to deliver the goods which has subsequently led to his sacking.

Terry may have been a key figure in helping Villa win promotion via the play-offs last term, but I still think the Bristol City job would be a big first job in management for the Chelsea legend.

Of course, experience isn’t everything, as Terry’s teammate Frank Lampard adjusted to life in the Championship really well indeed, and has since done a really good job in charge of Chelsea.

But I think City are crying out for experience after bidding farewell to Johnson and there are better options out there for them.

George Dagless:

I’d say avoid.

I think Terry will end up proving a good manager and I like how he wanted to work as a coach under Dean Smith at Aston Villa, he’ll have no doubt learnt a great deal during his time there.

However, there is still much to learn and though I think he’d make a good manager I just think the Robins need something else.

They need a boss that can come in and get this side over the line, someone that has promotion winning experience and knows how to get the job done. That’s what they should be looking for.

Alfie Burns:

Given it would be Terry’s first top job, there’s an element of risk involved, but it could be a good approach for the Robins to have.

Terry has done well as Dean Smith’s assistant and he’s going to have learned a lot for a promotion-winning campaign, plus a year in the top-flight.

He’s got such high pedigree following his playing days and you wouldn’t be surprised at all to see him have the success people like Frank Lampard and Steve Gerrard are having in their early years in management.

Terry has a pool of contacts that could aid the Robins in the transfer window and on the back of Johnson’s departure, this might be an exciting route for the club to take.

Rightly, there will be concerns about Terry potentially landing this job, but there’s every chance it could work.