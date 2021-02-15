‘Bit of a pipe dream’ – Sheffield Wednesday eyeing potential transfer move for in-form EFL star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Plymouth Argyle strike Luke Jephcott, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Jephcott has enjoyed an outstanding campaign in League One so far this season, scoring 16 goals in 24 league appearances for the Pilgrims, and the 21-year-old now seems to be attracting plenty of attention from elsewhere.

But would Jephcott be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday if they were to win the race for his signature? And is this a signing that the Owls need to make?

We put that question to some of our Football League World writers, and here, is a look at what they had to say.

Ben Wignall

Jephcott would be a great signing for Wednesday, but as ever with the Owls you’d think that finances would get in the way. Plymouth rate Jephcott as a multi-million pound player, and his fee will only increase when he gets his inevitable Wales senior bow, so you’d think that it would rule Wednesday out straight away. That’s not a slight on the club – they’re clearly a big name in the league – but recent transfer fees would suggest that Dejphon Chansiri isn’t just going to spend a few million pounds on one player. Jephcott would definitely fit in well up-front playing off Callum Paterson, but at the moment I feel as though it’s a bit of a pipe dream for Wednesday and that he will end up elsewhere in the Championship.

Chris Thorpe

I think this is the kind of player they’ve been missing this term.

He’s a great signing on but I believe a move could largely depend on which division the Owls find themselves in.

There is also the issue of finance as Jephcott is unlikely to come cheap, so that could scupper a deal.

Overall this would be a positive move from Wednesday but I just don’t know if they could afford it at this current time, given all the uncertainty behind the scenes.

Jacob Potter

I like the sound of this potential deal. It’ll be interesting to see where Jephcott ends up in the summer, as he’s clearly a player that is in demand, with Stoke City, Derby, and Nottingham Forest all interested in a deal to sign the Welshman. Sheffield Wednesday could certainly benefit from having a striker of his potential and quality in their team in the near future, especially if they’re to move Jordan Rhodes on in the summer. They need to start planning for the future, and if they can avoid relegation into League One, then Jephcott could prove to be the signing they need to challenge higher up the Championship table next season. He ticks all the boxes of a player that Sheffield Wednesday should be looking to sign, as he’s young, and will be hungry to prove himself at a higher level than he’s currently playing at.