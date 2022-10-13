“Bit of a painful one to say” – Preston North End fan pundit reveals thoughts over future of Greg Cunningham

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Preston North End have had to make do with what they have in certain areas of the field so far this season in terms of the positions they can fill.

Players like Andrew Hughes and Greg Cunningham have both had to fill in at centre-back for example despite both being natural left-backs. With Alvaro Fernandez and Robbie Brady preferred on that flank as wing-backs in this system, both have been utilised in the centre instead.

Cunningham, despite having his injury issues, has been able to fill in well in that role too when called upon. He’s played in nine Championship games so far this season and that’s despite being out of position and has performed solidly enough when needed.

It’s led to a question perhaps of whether the 31-year-old is worth another deal at Deepdale or not. He’s played in over 150 games for the club now during his career and has seemingly come in useful as a defensive option this year but is he a player that PNE need to keep or should they be looking to replace him for a younger option in winter or over the summer?

Speaking to Football League World’s Preston North End fan pundit Sam Weeden about the matter, he feels that Cunningham might be best being moved on at the end of the season. With his deal set to run out in the summer anyway, he doesn’t feel it would be too beneficial for the Lilywhites to extend his stay in the Championship with them and that they would be best celebrating his career but also getting rid of the defender when they can.

Speaking about Cunningham, he said:”It’s a bit of a painful one to say this because Greg Cunningham has been a bit of a cult hero at North End for a long time now ever since he came in for his first spell but in his second spell, he hasn’t been the same player really and I think with Andrew Hughes in form, he’s been quite phenomenal in that left-CB spot, I think when Greg comes in there is a bit of a lack of quality there in my opinion and depth when Greg comes in.

“He’s a player we should be looking to move on. He’s at an age now where he’s not going to get any better. He’s proven in his career he’s full of injury problems and I think we’re at a sort of turnover spell now where we don’t want to be having a lot of players that are at age 32, 33 or 34 that you can’t sell on or really develop. He’s almost no left-back really, he’s sort of already a square peg in a round hole and I think it’ll be a case at the end of the season where we’ll thank him for his time at North End, we’ll celebrate what a good career he’s had with us and we’ll probably go our separate ways.”

The Verdict

Greg Cunningham is still doing a decent job in rotation for Preston this season and has done so over the last few campaigns too.

The 31-year-old is experienced and has done plenty of service for North End since his original move to the club all those years ago. However, Sam is right in that his second spell hasn’t met the same levels as his first. He’s not nailed down a regular berth on that left flank, has struggled with injuries and now has fallen out of the side completely. With the player not a wing-back and not able to play as a regular centre-back, he isn’t really needed.

You would have to think that given the opportunity, Ryan Lowe would sign a player that can replace Cunningham and the job he currently does. Right now, he spends most of his time as a deputy to Andrew Hughes in that left-sided centre-back role and at 31-years-old, there are probably better options out there.

He’ll go down as a club hero no doubt but he isn’t a necessary part of the squad now and an extended deal would not be beneficial.