This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall are looking set to be without Charlie Cresswell for a period of games after the on loan Leeds United centre-back fractured an eye socket in last weekend's draw with West Bromwich Albion.

South London Press detail how Cresswell is likely to miss today's clash with Luton Town in the Championship and Monday's game at Hull City, as Gary Rowett's side aim to kick-on and strengthen their position in the play-off places.

What's Rowett said about Cresswell's injury?

"He went to see a specialist and it was too swollen for them to be definitive,” Rowett told the South London Press. “We’re waiting on a prognosis for what the next step is.

"I presume the next step is either an operation, which wouldn’t be good in terms of coming back (to finish off the season), or possibly wear a mask.

"We’re waiting on that next stage until we know where we are."

Is Cresswell's absence a blow for Millwall?

Cresswell has completed 90 minutes in each of Millwall's last 12 Championship fixtures, helping Rowett's side establish themselves in the top-six of the division.

He's kept Shaun Hutchinson out of the side during that period, underlining just how good he's been.

FLW's Millwall fan pundit, Tom Luetchford, told us: "He will be a bit of a loss.

"The last 5-10 games he's been absolutely brilliant for us, really coming into his own.

"He weren't great at the start of the season really, making some silly mistakes. But he's been fantastic (recently)."

How will Millwall replace Cresswell?

Jake Cooper has been ever-present so far this season for Millwall at centre-back and his steady presence is a real boost for Rowett.

Thankfully, he's got Hutchinson fit and available to come back into the side alongside Cooper, leaving Millwall with a really solid, experienced pairing in Cresswell's absence over Easter.

"We are lucky that Shaun Hutchinson can slot straight into that spot," Tom continued.

"He's a bit of a loss, with his range of passing mostly and the fact he's a great defender. But I'm not too worried about our backline with Shaun Hutchinson just slipping straight in."

Millwall are fifth in the Championship table and four points clear of Norwich City in seventh.