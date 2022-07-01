“Bit of a left-field one isn’t it” – Reading FC fan pundit reacts as Royals sign up 31-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Reading are looking to add to their side this summer in the hope that they can have a more successful season in the Championship next year after finishing 21st in the table last season.

However, due to transfer restrictions, the Royals are looking at free agents this summer which is throwing some more unexpected names into the mix.

The club recently announced the signing of goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis who was with Sutton United for the last two years.

With Joe Lumley and Luke Southwood already at the club, the Royals are added to the ranks here so we asked FLW’s Reading fan pundit Johnny Hunt for his thoughts on the signing: “Yeah Dean Bouzanis, that’s a bit of a left-field one isn’t it but I think that’s the way the transfer window is going to be for us over the summer, some players we’ve never heard of or been linked to before.

“But obviously Bowen, he knows the lower leagues, he’s obviously working on deals.

“Our last Ozzie goalkeeper Federici didn’t turn out too bad who had come from nowhere really to play for the club, so hopefully he’ll provide competition for the number one spot.

“Somebody who’s got a point to prove, hasn’t played at a higher level, in the A-League did fairly well over there.

“He’s a confident keeper, sounds vocal so we’ve got two possibly three keepers now challenging for the number one spot that can only help the club move forward.”

The Verdict:

As Johnny says, this is the type of signing that Reading fans will probably have to get used to this summer but it doesn’t necessarily make it a bad one.

Bouzanis will provide some more competition for the number one shirt at the club which will motivate everyone to be on the top of their game which is exactly what the club will want to see.

At 31-years-old now, it’s yet to be seen how much impact the new goalkeeper will have at the club but it’s a solid addition on a free transfer.