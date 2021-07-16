‘Bit of a gamble’, ‘What a signing’ – These Sunderland fans react as deal for Manchester City player finalised

Sunderland have completed the signing of Callum Doyle, with the centre-back joining on loan for the season from Manchester City.

𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 #𝟯 = 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗱 🔏 Welcome to Sunderland, Callum Doyle! — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) July 16, 2021

The 17-year-old is extremely highly-rated by the Premier League champions but he is understandably not ready to feature in Pep Guardiola’s squad on a regular basis.

Therefore, a loan move seemed best for his development and his arrival was confirmed by the Black Cats on their official site this afternoon.

Despite his young age, the teenager, who has been playing for City’s U23 side, will join up with the first-team at the Stadium of Light and he will hope to play regularly as Lee Johnson’s side expect to push for promotion.

Even though most fans won’t have seen much of the England youth international, there is an excitement surrounding the deal considering Doyle’s reputation at his parent club.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the signing from Twitter…

Welcome Callum. Very optimistic about this signing. — Marc (@sparkymarc23) July 16, 2021

Come onnnnn! What a signing this is — Ben (@bennnsafc) July 16, 2021

That’s it, we’re actually winning the league this time. — Jayden 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Jaydenhanlon7) July 16, 2021

No one else worried about bringing in a 17 year old to play cb in our horrendous league? Obviously he has a good pedigree but.. — Stewart Donald is worse than Mike Ashley (@CheekyBetsFTW) July 16, 2021

Now this is a genuinely interesting signing. Bags of potential, highly-rated at Manchester City, and clearly targeted by the club as an exciting prospect for us this season. Doyle + Evans = youth and experience. Hopefully a winning mixture! #SAFC 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/8SaOpy7L0C — Philip West (@Philip_RJ89) July 16, 2021

Bit of a gamble for me like, 17 is very young. Hope he does well https://t.co/pFdL7Wiojb — Craig (@CraggsySAFC) July 16, 2021