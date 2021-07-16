Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘Bit of a gamble’, ‘What a signing’ – These Sunderland fans react as deal for Manchester City player finalised

Published

2 mins ago

on

Sunderland have completed the signing of Callum Doyle, with the centre-back joining on loan for the season from Manchester City.

The 17-year-old is extremely highly-rated by the Premier League champions but he is understandably not ready to feature in Pep Guardiola’s squad on a regular basis.

Therefore, a loan move seemed best for his development and his arrival was confirmed by the Black Cats on their official site this afternoon.

Despite his young age, the teenager, who has been playing for City’s U23 side, will join up with the first-team at the Stadium of Light and he will hope to play regularly as Lee Johnson’s side expect to push for promotion.

Even though most fans won’t have seen much of the England youth international, there is an excitement surrounding the deal considering Doyle’s reputation at his parent club.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the signing from Twitter…


