‘Bit of a gamble’ – Millwall boss makes transfer admission as forward’s arrival is confirmed

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has expressed that taking Mason Bennett to the club is a ‘gamble’ after his transfer from Derby County.

The forward was on loan at the Lions last season, and he has now joined on a permanent deal as he looks to live up to the potential that he once had.

He has joined alongside left-back Scott Malone as Millwall look to challenge for a place in the top-six once more after a successful first season under Rowett in the last campaign.

Now, a new season is dawning on the former Stoke City manager, and his final preparations are taking place before their opening fixture with the Potters.

The manager has stated that taking Bennett to the club is gamble, but it’s one that he feels Millwall want to take in order to get the best out of the player.

Speaking to London News Online, Rowett said: “I’m happy to work with him. He showed great attributes playing for us last season and fits in brilliantly with the group – they have been asking about him ever since the season finished. It shows how well he fitted in.

“Taking him is a little bit of a gamble but at the same time we’re the sort of club where we have to maximise our value for players – we’ve certainly done that with Mason and Scott Malone.”

The Verdict

Millwall are hoping to give the top-six a challenge this season, and there’s no reason why they can’t especially when you look at the tough time a lot of current Championship clubs are going through in terms of their finance.

The Lions will now hope that Bennett can be a key part of the team that is to compete in the next campaign, and hope that he can add more goals to a Millwall side that can lack a clinical edge at times.

Rowett can get the best out of him, and enjoyed coaching him throughout his time at Derby, so there’s no reason why he won’t be able to do the same now.