He may not have been everybody's favourite choice for the job, but Michael Beale has entered the hot-seat at Championship giants Sunderland and he will be looking to make an immediate impact.

It wasn't too long ago that Beale was walking into his first ever managerial role with Queens Park Rangers in the summer of 2022, but no-one expected him to stay less than six months after he moved north of the border to Glasgow Rangers last November.

Despite a win record of 72 per cent at Ibrox, Beale was still sacked at the start of October 2023 after falling behind Celtic in the early race for the Scottish Premiership, as well as overseeing a humiliating elimination from the UEFA Champions League to PSV before the group stages.

Now though, Beale has been given a chance to rebuild his reputation with the Black Cats, replacing the popular Tony Mowbray at the Stadium of Light and he has made it very clear that he is just the head coach and nothing like a manager who oversees all aspects of the club.

Simon Jordan criticises Beale following Sunderland move

Beale's managerial career has been mixed so far as well as pretty brief, but in terms of his character and demeanour, he has not been spoken very highly of by former Crystal Palace chairman turned pundit Simon Jordan, labelling the 43-year-old as a 'bluffer'.

"I also think he's a bit of a bluffer," Jordan said on talkSPORT.

"He's one of those who talks a certain talk - he's now talking about the nature of the relationship with the management at Sunderland because one of the reasons why Mowbray was out of the door was because he opened his mouth about transfers.

"He talked about needing transfer spend and that created a negative reaction from the owner of Sunderland because that wasn't on the agenda about the necessity to have more players.

"The most important thing for me was to have the clear vision from the ownership, I have that and I'm aligned with the ownership - that was the dynamic that Beale's said there.

"Look, I hope I'm wrong, I want young managers to be successful like we've just discussed, we want number two's coming out from underneath the umbrella of those who've got the top job and expanding the portfolio of managers we've got in this country.

"He started very well at Queens Park Rangers - I don't like the manner he left Queens Park Rangers because they gave him an opportunity.

"They took a punt, no-one was running around saying 'that number two who used to work for Gerrard that no-one's really much heard of, as a manager, we'll give him a punt'.

"But QPR did, they supported him and the reward for that was when they were going well, he got his head turned.

"If you've been somewhere for two or three years and pulled up trees, if a bigger opportunity comes along, yeah it's disappointing but you don't get the same vitriol and distain from people like me when that happens."

Beale has a lot to prove to Sunderland fans after Rangers stint

Going off the general reaction of many Sunderland supporters on social media, Beale was definitely not one of the popular potential choices to be Mowbray's replacement.

It looked as though Kyril Louis-Dreyfus was going to go overseas to select the new head coach, but in Beale, they have taken a gamble on someone that despite the favourable win percentage ultimately flopped in Scotland.

What Beale has going for him however is a long-standing career and track record of coaching talented young players at big clubs, so that is something that he ticks the box for from what Sunderland were looking for.

Whilst some Black Cats fans may be indifferent to the appointment now, the best thing Beale can do is get wins on the board and early to change the perception and thinking.