‘Bit harsh on…’, ‘Very strange’ – Many Blackburn fans react to starting XI v QPR

Tony Mowbray has made three changes to his Blackburn Rovers side for the trip to face QPR this evening, which has caused a stir among fans of the North West club.

After surrendering a two-goal lead and having to settle for a draw against Coventry City at Ewood Park on Saturday, Rovers have now gone three games without a win in the Championship and dropped down to ninth in the table.

They travel to face the side one point and one place above them this evening, likely wary that the R’s will be determined to make up for their 4-1 west London derby defeat at the hands of Fulham on the weekend.

It’s no surprise to see Ben Brereton Diaz back in the starting XI but he’s joined up top by Danny Butterworth, making his first start.

Harry Pickering is back in the side after missing the weekend’s game due to illness but Mowbray sticks with the 3-5-2 from the Coventry clash.

Only Fulham have scored more goals than the two sides meeting at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this evening, so we could be in for a high-scoring affair.

Mowbray’s team selection has certainly caused a stir, with many Blackburn fans taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…

Bit harsh on Rothwell and Gallagher, and even Buckley. And Dolan 😂 Looking forward to seeing what DB can do https://t.co/ORcxppKBTO — LScotty2706 (@LScotty2706) October 19, 2021

Very strange side https://t.co/DCY4zl9zDM — Kian Jack (@Kianjackhartley) October 19, 2021

How the hell can he drop Rothwell 😳 https://t.co/dZOeSQUcKv — Dave Fielding (@DaveBrfc1875) October 19, 2021

Nice. A bit of something different. Sticking to the back 5, giving Edun a go centrally and Butterworth finally getting his chance! #Rovers https://t.co/84kwlI8mYe — Talk Of Ewood (@TalkOfEwood) October 19, 2021

Interesting.. Glad Butterworth is starting https://t.co/wIwcNXEz6s — Jimmy (@Jab_bd) October 19, 2021