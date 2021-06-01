‘Bit gutted’, ‘Surprising’ – These Stoke City fans react to major squad announcement

Stoke City have confirmed their retained and released list, with Jordan Cousins the most high-profile exit from the club.

Stoke City can confirm its retained list following the conclusion of the 2020/21 season.#SCFC 🔴⚪️ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) June 1, 2021

The midfielder joined in 2019 but he struggled to establish himself as a regular in the two years since, making 39 appearances in that time, and his departure was announced on the Potters official site.

Elsewhere, the notable news from the update was that the club have activated the options they had with James Chester and John Obi Mikel, meaning the experienced duo will stay for next season as Michael O’Neill looks to build a squad that can compete for a top six finish.

Further decisions were made on several youngsters, with Ryan Corrigan one of those to be released from the U23s.

It’s fair to say that the news prompted plenty of responses from the support, with the call to let Cousins and Corrigan go sparking debate in particular.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the squad update from Twitter…

Cousins and corrigan surprising — Kai (@scfc_kai) June 1, 2021

Chester 🤦‍♂️ another step backwards, well done lads — Rhys Owens (@rhysscfc96) June 1, 2021

Surprised we only had three players who's contracts ran out this year. Mickel surprised me as a resign purely due to his age, but if we have a lot of youngsters coming through then we need that experienced player to help them through. (yes I released I contradicted myself there) — James Naylor (@Sporting_Jim) June 1, 2021

Happy to see Mikel and Chester are staying but I’m a bit gutted to see Cousins go. Thought he always put in a good performance when given the chance. 😔 — Nathan .S. (@TheLethalShark) June 1, 2021

Fans moaning yet again.. there’s absolutely nothing with the players we’ve let go and the players we’ve kept https://t.co/P1X5yopCVE — Tom 🔴⚪️🇬🇧 #ScholesOut! (@StokeTom_) June 1, 2021

I’m sorry but Cousins really deserved better than this. https://t.co/gvYw5wxotx — Toby (@tobyedwards9) June 1, 2021

About time. Good luck to everyone whos leaving. Real shame about Cousins, Corrigan i think has been unfortunate with injuries. Will be interesting where Godfrinne ends up in the long term https://t.co/rAETHVtvkD — Danny (@dcooke1989) June 1, 2021