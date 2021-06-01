Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Bit gutted’, ‘Surprising’ – These Stoke City fans react to major squad announcement

Published

4 mins ago

on

Stoke City have confirmed their retained and released list, with Jordan Cousins the most high-profile exit from the club.

The midfielder joined in 2019 but he struggled to establish himself as a regular in the two years since, making 39 appearances in that time, and his departure was announced on the Potters official site.

Elsewhere, the notable news from the update was that the club have activated the options they had with James Chester and John Obi Mikel, meaning the experienced duo will stay for next season as Michael O’Neill looks to build a squad that can compete for a top six finish.

Further decisions were made on several youngsters, with Ryan Corrigan one of those to be released from the U23s.

It’s fair to say that the news prompted plenty of responses from the support, with the call to let Cousins and Corrigan go sparking debate in particular.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the squad update from Twitter…


