‘Bit early for me’ – Leicester City plot move for 16-goal EFL man: The verdict

Leicester City are weighing up a transfer move for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, according to a report from French outlet Foot Mercato.

The 21-year-old formed part of the feared ‘BMW’ frontline at Brentford last season which comprised of Said Benrahma, Mbeumo and Ollie Watkins, in what was a stellar season for the trio.

Mbeumo played a key role in Brentford’s push to the play-off final last term, notching 16 goals and recording seven assists, and it’s this form that has alerted Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester as they consider a move.

So, would the Frenchman be a good addition for the Foxes? Is he good enough for Premier League football just yet?

The team here at FLW take a look….

George Dagless

Bit early for me.

Mbeumo is a player I like but we’ve only seen him impress one season in the Championship and he is still very young, I think for everyone involved it makes more sense to stick around with Brentford.

He’s a player with obvious talent but he needs to be playing regularly and I wonder whether Leicester would guarantee him that next season.

Indeed, there’s no guarantee he’ll replicate last season’s form next time around – though I don’t expect him to drop off – and I think it would make sense to keep things as they are and let him kick on further in the second tier.

Ned Holmes

This is an interesting one.

I think Mbeumo could be a good signing for Leicester but they will need to have patience because I don’t think the Frenchman is ready for top-flight football just yet.

He really impressed me in his first season at Brentford and was more impactful in the final third than I was expecting. He may well handle the step up to the Premier League with similar aplomb but there is no guarantee of that.

You’d imagine the Foxes may have to be patient with the winger – it’s important to remember he’s only 21!

They certainly need a player of his ilk as I don’t feel as though they ever found a proper replacement for Riyad Mahrez.

If I were them, I’d be looking at his teammate Said Benrahma as a more ready-made replacement but I do think this one could work.

George Harbey

This would be a ridiculously good signing for Leicester.

Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins are the two players who have grabbed most of the headlines for Brentford this season, and rightly so. The duo have had plenty of interest emerge in their signatures since the conclusion of the Championship campaign, after stellar campaigns for the Bees.

Mbeumo went slightly under the radar for Brentford last season because of Watkins’ and Benrahma’s form, I feel, but it shouldn’t be forgotten how much of a fantastic addition he has been for Thomas Frank’s side since arriving from Troyes in the summer.

He’s only 21 years of age but still managed to score 15 goals and chip in with eight assists in the Championship, which is some going for a young player in his debut season in England, especially in a tough division like the Championship which demands so much from you physically.

He’s arguably the most underrated player in the division, and that right-wing spot in Leicester’s starting line-up would definitely be his if he made the move to the King Power. Judging off how well he’s settled into life in England and in the Championship, he’d fit seamlessly well into the Premier League.