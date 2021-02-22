Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Bit disappointed by this’ – Many Bristol City fans react to detail in manager hunt update

Nigel Pearson is reportedly set to work with Bristol City’s existing backroom staff when he takes charge on a deal until the end of the season, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the club. 

City’s search for a new manager has been ongoing since the sacking of Dean Holden on Tuesday but it was reported yesterday that Pearson is set to take charge until the end of the season.

A fresh update has emerged today, with Gregor MacGregor from The Bristol Post reporting that the former Watford boss will work with the Robins’ existing coaching staff rather than bring in his own.

That suggests that Paul Downing and Keith Downing, the two assistant coaches that were brought in last summer will remain at the club.

The duo have been in interim charge at Ashton Gate since Tuesday and were unable to help City break their seven-game losing run on Saturday as their side produced a dismal display in a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Barnsley.

Holden was Lee Johnson’s assistant before succeeding him last year and with his coaching staff set to stay despite Pearson’s arrival, it seems some fans are concerned that there won’t be enough change at the club.

Many Robins supporters took to Twitter to share their thoughts…


