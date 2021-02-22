‘Bit disappointed by this’ – Many Bristol City fans react to detail in manager hunt update

Nigel Pearson is reportedly set to work with Bristol City’s existing backroom staff when he takes charge on a deal until the end of the season, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the club.

City’s search for a new manager has been ongoing since the sacking of Dean Holden on Tuesday but it was reported yesterday that Pearson is set to take charge until the end of the season.

A fresh update has emerged today, with Gregor MacGregor from The Bristol Post reporting that the former Watford boss will work with the Robins’ existing coaching staff rather than bring in his own.

That suggests that Paul Downing and Keith Downing, the two assistant coaches that were brought in last summer will remain at the club.

The duo have been in interim charge at Ashton Gate since Tuesday and were unable to help City break their seven-game losing run on Saturday as their side produced a dismal display in a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Barnsley.

Holden was Lee Johnson’s assistant before succeeding him last year and with his coaching staff set to stay despite Pearson’s arrival, it seems some fans are concerned that there won’t be enough change at the club.

Many Robins supporters took to Twitter to share their thoughts…

Bit disappointed by this, feel like we need a re-structure and his staff to come in with him — Bristol City FC Supporters Page (@BCFC_Supporters) February 22, 2021

Why would they keep to clowns and not get Shakespeare in — George (@bcfcgexrge) February 22, 2021

Hire a good manager but give him shot tools to work with? Need to let him bring in his own back room staff and sort the mess out at the club. Rid the club of the rot — Dave Evans (@DaveEvans86) February 22, 2021

Should of got shot of Simpson and Downing. Their regime has gone, new manager, new assistants required, even if that meant Tinnion and Bell. — Simon FC (@Simon18029488) February 22, 2021

That’s bad news. Without his own team he has one hand tied behind his back. City doing half a job again. — Keith Farrow (@plod1956) February 22, 2021

*sigh* the only good staff are our keeper coaches.. #BristolCity hes gonna have to sort the players our PLUS the backroom. Big job. — Mike Ham (@HamMike92) February 22, 2021

See that’s where the “Johnsonites” exists in the back room staff. Clean sweep is what’s required cut away all the dead wood — Steve Hore (@hore_steve) February 22, 2021

So holden was the only problem? Loooooool https://t.co/FOM6ZHP5FF — ciara (@ciaragrimsteadx) February 22, 2021