‘Bit baffled’, ‘Impulse buy’ – Many Sunderland fans react to recent player exit news

36 mins ago

Many Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Charlie Wyke has signed for Wigan Athletic. 

The 28-year-old departed the Stadium of Light recently after turning down the offer of a new contract to remain with the Black Cats and has now completed a shock move to the DW Stadium.

He joins the Latics after netting an impressive 41 goals in 113 games during his time in the North East and will be looking to build on his performances last term when he netted 30 goals across all competitions as Sunderland narrowly missed out on promotion.

Naturally the news of Wyke’s move didn’t take long to reach the Sunderland faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the matter in hand.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter, as the Black Cats were left reeling after today’s events.


