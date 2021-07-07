Many Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Charlie Wyke has signed for Wigan Athletic.

The 28-year-old departed the Stadium of Light recently after turning down the offer of a new contract to remain with the Black Cats and has now completed a shock move to the DW Stadium.

He joins the Latics after netting an impressive 41 goals in 113 games during his time in the North East and will be looking to build on his performances last term when he netted 30 goals across all competitions as Sunderland narrowly missed out on promotion.

Naturally the news of Wyke’s move didn’t take long to reach the Sunderland faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the matter in hand.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter, as the Black Cats were left reeling after today’s events.

The fact we have just lost a 30 goal striker and I just feel like meh sums up how much he relied on McGeady. Hands down one of the worst strikers I've seen over 3 years saved by one season handed to him. Good luck but we move on — Gary Johnson (@GazJ2K) July 7, 2021

Good luck, he’s nothing without McGeady — Craig (@CrazyMackem23) July 7, 2021

Good luck. Dont know why some of my mackem fans are showing no class. Wish him luck. Move on. Simple. — lozza (@dj_lozza) July 7, 2021

Strange player imo. 31 goals yet 90% of our fans aren't bothered he's leaving. He made us very 1 dimensional and we often looked a better side with a more mobile forward up top. He had a freak season last year – he had 9 in 51 in the league before last season. — Mackembauer (@nathangunn13) July 7, 2021

Good luck Charlie from a Sunderland fan. Good lad, hard worker. Last season feels like a bit of a freak season for him but I hope he can prove us wrong. Just not at the detriment of us please 🤣 — Adam Guest (@adamguest) July 7, 2021

Define impulse buy without watching the player — Joe 🇩🇰🇮🇹 (@joe_112233) July 7, 2021

Good luck to Charlie. Bit baffled if the rumours of what you are paying him are true though. — Harry Andrew (@HarryAndrew94) July 7, 2021

Good luck to him. Was poor for two seasons then had a good season last year. To get the best out of him Wigan will have to go very one dimensional like we did last season, and you’ll need some good wingers to put the ball on his head. — GD Frank (@gdfrank80) July 7, 2021

Worst 30 goal a season striker I have ever seen, genuinely. It seems ridiculous to say, I know. — 🅱🆄🅽🅽🅴🆈 (@Bunney_91) July 7, 2021

Lucky if he scores 10 next season — Owen McKenna🔴⚪️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@macca1937) July 7, 2021