Bishop starts: The strongest Portsmouth XI Cowley can field as Sheffield Wednesday clash looms

It is now less than a week until Portsmouth get their 2022/23 League One season underway, with a trip to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday.

Pompey will of course be looking to break into the top six in the final standings at the very least this time round, following a tenth place finish in the previous campaign.

While the club have already done a number of deals as they look to put together a squad that can do that, there is certainly more work to be done in terms of bringing players in before the window closes.

Here though, we’re taking a look at who we think would make up Portsmouth’s strongest starting XI for the clash with the Owls, based on what manager Danny Cowley currently has available to call upon.

In goal, on loan West Brom man Josh Griffiths, who will be expecting plenty of game time during his spell with Portsmouth, gets the nod between the posts.

The three-man defence is made up of the experienced Clark Robertson and Sean Raggett – who looks set to be fit for the start of the campaign – with a lack of other established options meaning that young Haji Mnoga completes the back-line.

Out wide, the wing-back roles are taken up by Connor Ogilvie on the left, and Joe Rafferty on the right, with the latter’s experience seeing him picked ahead of fellow new signing Zak Swanson in that position.

Having returned to the club earlier this summer following his release from Cardiff, Marlon Pack goes straight into this XI alongside Louis Thompson, a duo that ought to be able to exert plenty of control in the centre of the park.

Despite speculation around his future, Ronan Curtis remains a Portsmouth player as things stand, and it would be a major boost for the club if that stays the same beyond the end of the window, considering the chances he can both create and finish in an attacking midfield role.

Leading the line upfront are Pompey’s two new centre forward signings, Colby Bishop and Joe Pigott, both of whom have shown they are more than capable of getting goals regularly at this level at some point in their careers.