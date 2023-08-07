Sunderland's 2023/24 campaign got off to a poor start on Sunday having been defeated 2-1 at home to Ipswich Town.

There is no time for the Black Cats or Tony Mowbray to dwell on things, though, with a cup tie coming fast.

Indeed, Sunderland host Crewe Alexandra at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening - barely more than 48 hours after they played Ipswich Town.

With that in mind, it is likely that Tony Mowbray will rotate his side heavily for this one.

Considering that, below, we've issued our predicted Sunderland XI for the clash.

GK: Nathan Bishop

After arriving from Manchester United this summer, Bishop looks set to get his chance if Mowbray rotates his goalkeepers in the cup competition.

RB: Niall Huggins

At right-back in our predicted XI, we've gone for Niall Huggins.

Huggins made a cameo off the bench in Sunday's defeat to Ipswich but could start outright on Tuesday.

CB: Danny Batth

Despite speculation over his future rumbling on in the background, in one of our centre-back slots, we've gone for Danny Batth.

The veteran defender is more than experienced to block out the noise and put in a good performance.

CB: Nectarios Triantis

Alongside Batth, Nectarios Triantis could get the nod to feature in this one.

The young Australian defender joined the club this summer on a long-term deal, and it will certainly be interesting to see him in competitive action if indeed he makes the XI.

LB: Ellis Taylor

A tricky position to call, but given that he has reportedly featured at left-back for the club in pre-season, and the level of opposition, we've gone for Ellis Taylor here.

This would be the 20-year-old's fifth competitive senior appearance for Sunderland.

CM: Alex Pritchard

With those who started on Sunday likely needing a rest, Alex Pritchard drops into central midfield in our XI.

Pritchard had a positive impact from the bench versus Ipswich and will hope to do so from the start in the Crewe clash.

CM: Chris Rigg

Alongside Pritchard in our XI we've gone for young midfielder Chris Rigg.

Rigg made the subs bench for the Ipswich clash on Sunday but gets the nod for a start here in our side.

RW: Lynden Gooch

Another named on the bench on Sunday was Lynden Gooch, who starts in an advanced right-wing position versus Crewe.

Perhaps a big role to play in this one given he is one of the more experienced heads in attack.

CAM: Bradley Dack

Wasn't deemed ready for the bench versus Ipswich, however, we'd give him the start here if fit enough.

It could be a good chance to get minutes under his belt not at the full, frantic speed of the Championship.

LW: Abdoullah Ba

With Bennette playing elsewhere, and the first team likely to be rested, this was a tricky position to select.

Despite having played centrally previously, the general consensus for this one is that Abdoullah Ba will get the nod at left-wing, hence that is the player we went for here.

ST Jewison Bennette

The exciting young winger starts through the middle in our starting XI due to a lack of centre-forward options.

Bennette didn't feature for Sunderland on Sunday, so should be fresh and raring to go for this one.