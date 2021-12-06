Birmingham’s Troy Deeney likens Millwall to West Ham, Aston Villa and Newcastle

Birmingham City striker Troy Deeney has labelled Millwall a “proper football club” and likened it to West Ham United, Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

The 33-year-old found the net at The Den on Saturday but the Blues came away empty-handed as goals from Murray Wallace, Tom Bradshaw, and George Evans were enough to give the home side a 3-1 win.

Birmingham fans may want to forget the trip to south London in a hurry but Deeney’s goal was a memorable one as he played a delightful one-two before hammering a strike into the back of the net.

It was a fairly busy afternoon for the experienced forward, who appeared to be getting some stick from the home fans.

Speaking to South London Press after the game, however, he revealed it was all in good spirit and heaped praise on Millwall as a club.

He said: “I love coming back to proper football clubs and what I mean by that is the fans are fanatical. I love it. You’ve got here, you’ve got West Ham, Aston Villa, Newcastle – they are ones where the towns are based off football.

“They were giving me grief before the game and at half-time. When I scored I gave a little bit back. Then at the end, it’s respectful, isn’t it? You clap them and that’s it, as long as no-one goes across that line, then it’s all good fun and it’s part and parcel of the game. It’s why we love it.”

The result means Gary Rowett squad are now four points and two places back from the top six while the Blues sit 16th.

The Verdict

While being likened to West Ham might be something that doesn’t sit well with Millwall fans, these comments are high praise from Deeney and show how much respect he has for the south London club.

The club and the fanbase do not seem to be everyone’s cup of tea but it does appear that Birmingham’s experienced striker understands what they’re about.

Deeney’s goal may have been the best of the bunch on Saturday, and a potential goal of the season contender, but ultimately all three points stayed at The Den and that boosts their play-off hopes.

Having failed to win their four previous games, it’s now about building some momentum for the Lions – starting with the trip to Peterborough United next weekend.