Birmingham’s Pep Clotet delivers verdict on ‘unbelievable’ refereeing decision

Birmingham City manager Pep Clotet has stated that the official’s decision not to award his side a penalty on Saturday was ‘unbelievable’.

Blues lost 3-1 at home to Reading on the weekend, and despite taking the lead, the hosts failed to ever have a real foothold on the match.

With the scores at 2-1 with 20 minutes left to play, Blues starlet Jude Bellingham was seemingly pulled back in the box by Royals defender Matt Miazga. The referee did not deem the contact as enough to give a spot-kick, and let the game play on.

The result meant that Reading ended Birmingham’s ten match unbeaten run in the Championship, as their opponents on the day went above them in the table.

Clotet has insisted that it was a clear penalty, and he claimed that his side have the same fate every week in this division.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, the Spaniard said: “When it comes to the decisions what is unbelievable is we keep talking about this every game. I think Jude Bellingham received a penalty, I saw it clear from where I was.

“If I had been where the referee was I would have seen it even clearer, if I would have been where the linesman was I would have seen it even clear. What popped into the back of my mind? Well, we are likely not to get it because it is the same every week.”

The verdict

A really disappointing second-half display from Birmingham meant that they came away from the fixture empty handed on Saturday.

Clotet will have been disappointed with the performance and the failure to build on what had been a promising start to the fixture.

His side had a very good shout for a penalty, and you could see quite easily why the referee could have potentially pointed to the spot.

It didn’t happen though, and his side didn’t respond or create enough to get back into the game in the final minutes of the game.