Birmingham’s Maxime Colin reveals what Clotet has told him to improve

Birmingham City defender Maxime Colin has stated that he’s been told to attack more as a full-back, and wants to add even more assists to his game.

The right-back has been in impressive form throughout the campaign, and has been able to get six assists in this current season, which is an excellent record for a player in the back four of a Championship side.

Colin has featured in 35 games for Blues so far this season, missing just two games in the league. He’s become a regular under Pep Clotet and at 28-years-old, still has quite a few years ahead of himself at this level.

Colin has expressed what Clotet has said to him but also insisted his desire to add even more attacking threat to his game in the future.

Speaking in an episode of Blues Talk, Colin said: “I spoke with Pep (Clotet), and he said the modern football needs to attack now so I’ve been working a lot on it and giving it a lot of thought.

“I have six assists now, and I still want to add a few more! I don’t take the set-pieces as well, it’s a good record for a full-back”

Can you get 100% in this Birmingham City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 How many games has Pep Clotet won as manager of the Blues? 10 12 13 9

The Verdict

Colin has been one of the better players in the Blues side this season, and is consistently performing to a good level for Clotet’s team.

He is always an outlet on the right despite being a full-back, and his overlapping play and ability to work up and down the flank gives his opposition number a lot of questions worth thinking about in matches.

He has to keep this level going, especially if Birmingham want to see some improvement in the next campaign. There’s no reason why he can’t stay and keep doing a consistent job for the side.

It’ll be interesting to see if he’s ever tried a bit further forward, because often his attacking play is much more impressive than his defensive work.