It goes without saying that nobody involved with Birmingham City would have wanted the club to be relegated at the end of the 2023/24 season, but things look promising at St Andrew's this summer.

It's not very often that a club that has been relegated to League One is in high spirits over the off-season, but with ambitious owners, and big plans on and off the field, Blues look in a good place ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Birmingham City are set to have a strong squad next season, and the players will be looking to prove a point after being relegated last season - none more so than Ethan Laird.

The right-back moved to St Andrew's from Manchester United last summer, and whilst being relegated is not how he wanted the move to work out, he should see it as a fresh start, and take inspiration from a fellow young defender,

Ethan Laird should take inspiration from Leif Davis' time in League One

It would be easy for Laird to feel sorry for himself following the club's relegation, but he should take inspiration from Ipswich Town's Leif Davis to get his career back on track in the third tier of English football.

24-year-old Davis is two years older than Laird, and he found himself in this situation two years ago when he left Leeds on a permanent basis to join then League One side Ipswich.

Davis had struggled to make a big impact with Leeds, falling down the pecking order at Elland Road following their promotion to the Premier League, and he spent the 2021/22 season on loan at AFC Bournemouth, but struggled to make an impact on the South Coast during their promotion-winning campaign.

This meant that in the summer of 2022, he left Leeds to join Ipswich on a permanent basis in the summer of 2022, and playing in a successful League One side gave him a new lease of life, and just two years on he's preparing for the Premier League, where he's likely to play an important role for Kieran McKenna's Ipswich side.

It must be remembered that Laird is only 22, so a season in League One won't do him any harm, and if he performs well, there's no reason why he can't work his way back to the top of English football.

Davis was in League One at Laird's age, and the former Manchester United man should see the benefits of playing at that level of football, as he could become a real standout player and hopefully register some impressive numbers.

Ethan Laird is still a very talented player

It was a frustrating campaign for Laird at St Andrew's as he suffered from injuries which limited him to just 26 appearances, but if he can stay fit in League One, the former Manchester United man could be a huge asset.

He made his Manchester United debut nearly five years ago, as an 18-year-old, and it's clear that you're not picked to play for a club of that stature in a European game without having something about you.

Perhaps Laird's best spell in senior football came when he was loaned to Swansea City for the first half of the 2021/22 season, becoming a mainstay in Russell Martin's side, and causing Championship defenders all sorts of problems with his pace and trickery.

Ethan Laird's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Season P G A Manchester United 2019-23 2 0 0 MK Dons (Loan) 2021 25 0 4 Swansea City (Loan) 2021-22 21 0 4 AFC Bournemouth (Loan) 2022 6 0 0 QPR (Loan) 2022-23 33 1 2 Birmingham City 2023- 26 0 1

He impressed so much that he spent the second part of that campaign on loan at AFC Bournemouth, linking up with the aforementioned Davis, but with the club battling for promotion, he made just 6 appearances.

A loan spell at QPR followed during the 2022/23 season, where he played 33 games for the Hoops, and it seemed a real coup for Birmingham when they announced his signing last summer.

Whilst his first season at St Andrew's didn't go as planned, there's absolutely no reason why Laird can't become the first name on Chris Davies' teamsheet next season, and he only needs to look at his former Bournemouth teammate Davis to see that this could be the springboard to bigger and better things in the future.