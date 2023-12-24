Highlights Steven Schumacher managed his first home game for Stoke City in a goalless draw with Millwall, despite having more shots on goal.

Plymouth Argyle, the club Schumacher left, had a high-scoring draw against Stoke's next opponents, Birmingham City.

Sky Sports' David Prutton predicts that Birmingham will win 1-0 against Stoke on Boxing Day, leaving Schumacher still waiting for his first victory.

Another new era for Stoke City was ushered in over the weekend as Steven Schumacher took to the dugout for the very first time following his switch from Plymouth Argyle.

Despite the Pilgrims being below the Potters in the Championship standings, Schumacher made the switch from Home Park to the Bet365 Stadium to try and take his career to the next level, whilst also moving a lot closer back to his home city of Liverpool in the process.

In a rather low-key affair though before Christmas, the 39-year-old managed his new club for the very first time on home soil on Saturday afternoon in a goalless draw with Millwall.

It wasn't for the want of trying though, with 19 shots for City compared to the Lions' four, but in the end there were no goals scored - the club Schumacher left behind though went through a goalfest against Stoke's next opponents in the form of Birmingham City.

Six goals were shared equally between Plymouth and the Blues in Devon, with Jay Stansfield getting under the home fans' skins with his celebration and Krystian Bielik also being sent off, and Wayne Rooney's side were unable to hold on to a two-goal advantage as they ended up only drawing 3-3 with Argyle.

They will return to the Midlands though on Boxing Day to welcome Stoke for a 5:15pm kick-off, where the Potters fans will make the short trip down the M6.

Prutton: Birmingham should have enough to get past Stoke

Sky Sports' lead EFL presenter David Prutton believes that despite general results since his appointment being poor for the club, Rooney will lead Birmingham to a 1-0 Boxing Day success in-front of their own fans, and he will leave Schumacher waiting a bit longer for his first victory for Stoke.

"Birmingham will be so frustrated that they were unable to hold on at Plymouth, but they were down to 10 players at Home Park, which is a tough enough place to play with 11 at times," Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports predictions column.

"Steven Schumacher began life at Stoke with a relatively drab draw against Millwall, and would probably take another of those at St. Andrew’s on Boxing Day.

"But I have seen enough from Birmingham recently to think they should edge this one. 1-0."

Schumacher needs results fast to get fans onside

There was excitement among the Stoke fanbase that they were able to take a promising young manager from a divisional rival, but if defeats start to come then the honeymoon period will soon be over for Schumacher.

Stoke probably should have put Millwall away with all the chances they had, but they will get a chance to get goals against a Birmingham side who haven't exactly been defensively solid recently.

Wayne Rooney is still under pressure from his own fanbase and needs a victory soon to try and pull away from the relegation scrap, but that looks more likely to happen now with his attackers firing on all cylinders.

In truth though, both teams need the three points desperately, but Schumacher needs them sooner so that his new supporters do not start to get on his back quickly.