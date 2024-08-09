This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City have agreed a deal to sell Jordan James to French club Stade Rennes.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues accepted a bid from the Ligue 1 outfit, with the Welshman set for a medical to finalise the move.

This will come as a big blow to Chris Davies’ side given how important he could be to their upcoming push for promotion back to the Championship.

However, it should net the Midlands outfit a decent fee, with no official figure yet emerging.

This is the kind of deal that could help them pursue a move for Fulham’s Jay Stansfield, who The Telegraph have reported could be available for £6 million amid interest in a permanent deal after last season’s loan spell at St. Andrew’s.

Jordan James transfer verdict

FLW’s Birmingham City fan pundit Mike Gibbs expects the move to Rennes to be a good one for James, given it’s an opportunity at top flight and European football.

He hopes that the money raised from the sale can be enough to push for a move for Stansfield before the window closes later this month.

“I saw the Stade Rennes link earlier, and by the sides of things it’s a pretty done deal,” Gibbs told Football League World.

“No fee mentioned, I’ve heard some rumours that it’s north of £5 million, which I’d absolutely expect as a minimum.

“I think it is a good move for him, it’s quite a step up.

“I think they’re in the Europa League this year, Ligue 1 he’s going to be playing in the top level of French football.

“So it’s going to be a great level to go and test himself at.

“For me, I think we should absolutely put that money into getting Stansfield back.

“I think we have to go all out for him really, and fingers crossed we can get it done before the end of the window.”

Jay Stansfield’s Birmingham loan

Jay Stansfield's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.32 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.25 Shots 2.62 Assists 0.05 Expected assists (xAG) 0.11 npxG + xAG 0.36 Shot-creating actions 2.32

Stansfield spent last season on loan, where he registered 12 goals and two assists from 43 appearances in the Championship (all stats from Fbref).

Despite his positive goal-scoring form, the Blues were unable to avoid relegation to League One with a 21st place finish.

The forward’s future has yet to be decided, with competition for his signing believed to be quite fierce.

The BBC have reported that Cardiff City are among the player’s suitors, with Hull City also mentioned by the 1904 podcast.

Stansfield signing would be solid consolation for James sale

Birmingham selling James will come as a blow to the team’s promotion aspirations this season, as he is a massively talented young player with a lot of potential.

However, if his sale can allow the space to sign Stansfield instead then that would be a silver lining in all this.

While they are not like-for-like players that couple replace each other, Davies’ side could use the extra firepower of someone like Stansfield.

A consistent goal-scorer will be key to Birmingham gaining promotion, and the Fulham forward could be the ideal solution in wake of James’ departure.