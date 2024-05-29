Birmingham City's 2023-24 campaign ended miserably as, despite winning, they were relegated to the third tier of English football.

At the start of the season, the club was full of hope and optimism, with the new owners in full control of the club and John Eustace having them sitting in sixth place after eleven games.

A bizarre decision to swap Eustace for Wayne Rooney was made though, and over the next 36 fixtures, only Huddersfield and Rotherham were worse than Birmingham.

With the relegation and the recent news that Tony Mowbray will not be returning as he continues his recovery from illness, next season may prove a difficult task.

As the Birmingham board look to sort these issues out, at Football League World we have detailed all the current transfer news surrounding the club.

Manager search continues

As the Bluenoses prepare for their first season in League One since 1992 (then the third division), the fans will want a manager to be appointed sooner rather than later.

As reported last week, former Sunderland boss Alex Neil is in pole position to take the role at St Andrew's. Having achieved promotion in three of his five jobs, the 42-year-old is believed to have already held talks with the Birmingham board.

With no other candidates currently clear, it seems that Neil is in line to take the role soon enough.

Football pundit, Carlton Palmer shared his thoughts with FLW on the possibility of him joining the West Midlands side, with the former midfielder stressing he would have to be backed in the transfer window: "I think Alex Neil is a great appointment if he’s backed in the transfer market. He has proved he can work with young players."

Jordan James transfer latest

With the managerial search possibly coming to an end, attention can turn to who will be featuring for Birmingham next season.

Jordan James has been a name who has featured on a host of club shortlists, and it seems unlikely he will be staying at St Andrew's.

Having been subject to a bid from Italian side Atalanta in January, the La Dea are reportedly renewing their interest in the Welsh international who has a year left on his deal.

Whilst the fee isn't certain, it has been said that James will only leave Birmingham if a bid of around £8.5 million arrives. This would make it one of the highest fees paid ever for a League One player, with only the £11 million Charlton received for Ademola Lookman surpassing it.

Despite Atalanta's clear advances, West Ham and Wolves are two further sides who are interested in the Welsh international, as per Alan Nixon.

The sale of Jordan James could also significantly boost the transfer funds for any new manager, so this deal may move forward at an alarming rate.

Menzi Mazwi to leave Birmingham

Unfortunately, for Birmingham fans, any potential news about incomings has likely been halted until Neil or another manager arrives. But, there is a continuation of possible departures and 18-year-old Menzi Mazwi is a name that has been linked with multiple high-profile clubs.

According to Football Insider, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham are all interested in Mazwi, whose scholarship contract runs out this summer. This news comes despite the club offering the youngster a three-year deal, which he is yet to sign.

Additionally, it is believed that Birmingham hold a compensation fee for the midfielder, which stands at a minimal £300,000. It is also a possibility that the youngster will follow the paths of Jadon Sancho or Jamie Bynoe-Gittins, with Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig keeping an eye on the teenager.

Whilst he hasn't appeared at all for his home club yet, their relegation to League One could fast-track his opportunities and his ambition will be tested by this high-profile news.