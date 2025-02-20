This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City will be looking to make it five wins in a row in the league this weekend when they face Reading at the SCL Stadium.

The Blues are on a collision course with the League One title, with their recent form causing them to open up a six point gap to Wycombe Wanderers in second.

Chris Davies’ side also have two games in hand, putting them in a comfortable position in the table.

But they will not want to take their foot off the gas this weekend when they visit the Royals, who themselves are in the mix for a play-off place.

Birmingham City's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Charlton Athletic (H) 1-0 win Cambridge United (H) 4-0 win Rotherham United (H) 2-1 win Huddersfield Town (A) 1-0 win Wrexham (A) 1-1

Birmingham threat highlighted ahead of Reading clash

When asked which one Blues player should Reading be wary of this weekend, FLW’s Birmingham fan pundit Mike Gibbs singled out Kieran Dowell.

He also believes Ethan Laird and Keshi Anderson deserve praise for their recent performances, but it’s Dowell who could pose the biggest threat of anyone in the squad.

“There’s a long list, one that comes to mind is Kieran Dowell,” Gibbs told Football League World.

“I think he’s been exceptional since he came into the squad in January, he’s added so much to the team.

Related Ex-Birmingham City captain reveals Jay Stansfield concern Stansfield has been influential in Birmingham City's season that will now stretch to 60 games

“He’s added guile, that left foot coming off the right wing, his goals and assists, I just think he provides that creativity that can unlock a game.

“He’s unlike anyone else in our squad, to be brutally honest with you.

“I think he’s been exceptional in the last few weeks and has just given us another dimension as a team.

“Honourable mention I think to Ethan Laird, I think he’s been truly outstanding in the last two months, and the other one is Keshi Anderson.

“I think Keshi has had a fantastic season, and I’m just so, so impressed, he seems to be getting better and better each week.”

Reading will test Birmingham winning run

Reading will host Birmingham in the 12.30pm TV slot, which will put a lot of eyeballs on this particular fixture.

The Royals have dealt with a lot of behind the scenes issues this season, but have reacted superbly on the pitch to put themselves in the battle for a top six finish.

While Birmingham are in great form, and will be tipped by many to win this game, the Berkshire outfit will be ready to live up to the occasion and make this a difficult one for Davies’ side.

Dowell has performed well since joining the Blues, and he could prove the key man if the team keeps up their winning form.