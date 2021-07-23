Birmingham teenager makes transfer decision amid Tottenham and West Ham interest

Talented Birmingham City teenager Rico Browne has snubbed a move to Tottenham Hotspur and will see out his two-year scholarship at St. Andrew’s, per Football Insider.

Browne has been featuring for the Blues’ under-18’s side since he was 15 years old and the upcoming season will be the final year of the scholarship deal he signed last summer.

But Browne is set to leave Birmingham in an awkward position as he is apparently refusing to sign a professional contract with the club, meaning that he could depart next summer for a lot less than what the Blues want for him right now.

They are looking for a £1.5 million fee for the 17-year-old, a figure that includes add-ons, and that number is said to have been a stumbling block in Brighton & Hove Albion’s move to sign Browne after he had a medical with the Seagulls.

Browne has already had trials with Spurs and West Ham United but right now it looks as though the asking price in the Midlands and Browne’s desire to see out his scholarship will see him remain at St. Andrew’s until at least the end of the upcoming season.

The Verdict

Browne riding out his scholarship deal at Birmingham could be a great move as his loyalty could be rewarded later in the season.

The Blues obviously want to tie him down to a professional contract but sometimes it’s not as easy as that – and the fact that several Premier League clubs are showing an interest has majorly complicated things.

What we know from Lee Bowyer’s time in charge at St. Andrew’s already though is that he’s willing to give youth a chance to show what they can do, and with Browne turning 18 at the end of 2021, he could be given that same chance in the near future.

A first-team opportunity could convince him to sign professional terms with the club but he’s bound to have top flight offers in the summer of 2022 so it will be a case of wait and see.