Birmingham take midfielder on trial with view to potential move

Birmingham City have taken Oriol Soldevila on trial after he recently left the academy set-up at Catalan giants Barcelona.

The midfielder is 19-years-old and embarks on a trial period with the Blues’ under-23 side with them evidently having one eye on the future with this potential deal.

We Are Birmingham shared the news on social media earlier today:

We understand #BCFC have taken 19 year old midfielder Oriol Soldevila on trial. Soldevila was recently released from the academy at Barcelona and will initially spend time with Blues u23s. — We Are Birmingham (@WeAreBirmingham) September 14, 2020

Blues, of course, know a thing or two about bringing through young midfielders into the first-team with Jude Bellingham shining last season and moving to Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer.

Soldevila isn’t quite at that level to be fair but he does have quality and will be eager to show what he can do for the u23 side as he looks for the next step in his career.

He featured in the UEFA Youth League last season for Barca, though did not get on the scoresheet in that competition.

The Verdict

It’s an intriguing move for the Blues as they look to add to their youth set-up this summer too.

He’s a player who must have some pedigree having been on the books at Barcelona but now he really needs to show what he can do after leaving the Catalan giants.

Do well here, though, and perhaps he is one to watch in the years to come in a blue shirt.