Birmingham City News

Birmingham source reveals early details about club’s manager search

5 mins ago

5 mins ago

on

News has broken on Monday that Pep Clotet is stepping down as Birmingham City manager and now the search begins for his successor at St Andrew’s.

Blues fans are naturally going to be intrigued to see who will come in, with Clotet pursuing other coaching interests away from the club now.

Indeed, they’ll want to see someone that can start getting them up the table and challenging for the play-offs at the very least in the years to come.

And, as per Birmingham reporter Brian Dick, it sounds as though they are looking for an experienced boss with a promotion on his CV too, if possible:

This will be exciting enough to hear for Blues fans but whether the owners manage to pull it off remains to be seen.

The Verdict

Who the Blues could bring in remains to be seen.

The likes of Neil Warnock and Chris Hughton are available and they would be popular choices, but will they want to work under the ownership that has proven chaotic too many times?

Certainly, it’s a club with potential to get back into the Premier League if the right manager is given enough time but whether that is what will play out is another prospect altogether.


