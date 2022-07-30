Birmingham signing sends message to supporters after Derby deal confirmed

New signing Krystian Bielik has told Birmingham City fans he is “really pleased” to rejoin the Championship club after his loan move from Derby County was confirmed yesterday.

The 24-year-old spent half a season on loan with the Blues from Arsenal in 2017 and has now joined the club for a second spell following Derby’s relegation to League One.

Bielik was linked with a move to Birmingham earlier in the summer and his season-long loan was confirmed yesterday.

In a message on the club’s social media channels, the Poland international told fans he was be back with the St Andrew’s outfit.

“I’m really pleased to join you back again,” said Bielik. “Let’s have a great season. Keep right on!”

The new arrival is Birmingham’s fifth signing of the season and the fourth player to join on loan as John Eustace continues to add to his squad ahead of the new season.

Bielik’s first chance to make his second debut for the Blues could come in their Championship opener against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road today.

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Birmingham City played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 Ewood Park? 1-0 L 2-0 L 3-0 L 4-0 L

The Verdict

This could prove to be a fantastic signing for Birmingham, who have capitalised on Derby’s relegation to League One to snap up the 24-year-old on loan.

Supporters will likely remember him fondly from his previous spell at St Andrew’s when he featured 10 times as a young centre-back on loan from Arsenal but given Eustace’s current squad options, it looks as though we could see him in central midfield this time around.

He adds a bit more of the quality that this Birmingham squad is missing and as his message to fans indicates, he’s hungry to have a strong season with the club.

This could turn out to be a very important addition from a Blues’ perspective.