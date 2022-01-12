Birmingham should look to hijack Luton, Newcastle deal to land Riley McGree replacement: Opinion

Lee Bowyer has made it no secret that Birmingham City are searching for a replacement for Riley McGree, who returned to parent club Charlotte FC earlier this month but now finds himself at the heart of a transfer tug-of-war between Celtic and Middlesbrough.

The money touted for a potential deal – Boro’s latest bid was reportedly £5 million-plus including add ons – puts the Blues way out of the equation but with the club seemingly operating on a one in, one out policy, we can expect a new attacking midfielder to arrive his month.

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo is one player that has been linked but Birmingham should be looking in the North East rather than the North West for their McGree replacement.

According to The Athletic, Newcastle United will soon be ready to let Elliot Anderson go out on loan with Luton Town looking the likely location.

The 19-year-old is understood to be considered the most exciting academy prospect at Newcastle and keen to leave the club this month to aid his development.

The playmaker has been in excellent form for Newcastle’s U23s this term, bagging five goals in six Premier League 2 appearances, and could help fill the void in attacking midfield that McGree’s departure has created.

Though the Hatters are clear frontrunners at the moment, Birmingham should be throwing their hat in the ring to land the teenager this month and the Magpies would be wrong not to consider them.

The form of both Man United’s Talith Chong and Wolves’ Dion Sanderson in the first half of the season showed that St Andrew’s is a positive destination for Premier League loanees under Bowyer.

A replacement for McGree is desperately needed by the Blues, meaning Anderson could quickly become an integral part of the side and a mainstay in the starting XI moving forward.

Given the move is said to be close, Birmingham will need to move quickly to stand any chance of hijacking Luton’s deal.

It may be a long shot but we knew ahead of the January window that they would have to be creative this month and if they can pull it off, it could prove to be a masterstroke.