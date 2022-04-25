Birmingham set to reignite transfer interest in 23-year-old forward

Birmingham City are poised to reignite their interest in Bordeaux forward Josh Maja this summer, according to a report from the The Sunday People (print edition, April 24) – via BirminghamLive.

Maja is currently contracted to Bordeaux of Ligue 1 in France and the Blues were said to have made an enquiry for the 23-year-old in the January transfer window, per GFFN.

However the ex-Sunderland striker opted for a switch instead to Birmingham’s Championship rivals Stoke City, but he’s scored just once in 15 appearances – although contributed elsewhere with three assists.

Maja signed for Bordeaux in January 2019 from Sunderland but he hasn’t enjoyed the best of spells in France.

He has just one year remaining on his contract going into this summer though, which means a permanent exit may be on the cards.

And with Lyle Taylor’s loan deal set to expire at the end of the 2021-22 season and no guarantee that he will return for the following campaign, sights have apparently been set on Maja as a potential replacement.

The Verdict

Maja hasn’t exactly set the pulses racing during his time at Stoke City, but we know from his time at Sunderland a few years ago that he is a goalscorer when given the service.

It seems unlikely given his lack of goals that Stoke will look to secure his services on a permanent basis, but perhaps they’ve seen something that they can develop over time.

If they haven’t though, then it gives the chance to another club – perhaps Birmingham – to offer Maja a permanent home once again in England.

Troy Deeney and Scott Hogan are both under contract for next season but Maja offers something different to both and if the Blues can negotiate a deal for the right price, then it could be a good move.