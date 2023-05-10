There could be light at the end of the tunnel for Birmingham City fans who want rid of their Far East ownership as American businessman Tom Wagner looks to take control of the Blues.

There was a false dawn earlier on in the season when local businessman Paul Richardson and ex-footballer Maxi Lopez looked to be on the verge of their own takeover, only for that deal to fall through.

But the full control of the club by Birmingham Sports Holdings Limited looks set to come to an end in the near future as Wagner is closing in on restoring hope back to the fanbase.

What is the latest on the takeover of Birmingham City?

In exciting news issued on Monday morning by the club, via the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, agreements have been signed and exchanged for American hedge fund manager Tom Wagner to take control of 44.64 per cent of the parent companies that currently own the club, with his own entity named Shelby Companies Limited.

The agreement also sees Wagner's consortium own the whole of St Andrew's Stadium, which will soon undergo work over the summer to fit seats back into the lower tiers of two stands.

And in further news about Wagner's plans, according to Football Insider he is looking to add Garry Cook to his team in an executive role behind the scenes at St Andrew's when his takeover is confirmed.

Cok was pictured in the directors box alongside Wagner for Birmingham's final home match of the 2022-23 season against Sheffield United on Monday afternoon and is expected to take on a role at the club.

Who is Garry Cook?

A well-known face in football, Birmingham-born Cook started out in the sporting world at Nike in 1996 and worked alongside iconic basketball star Michael Jordan to create 'Brand Jordan'.

His first involvement in football however came in 2008 when then-Manchester City owner Thaksin Shinawatra appointed him as CEO on a seven-figure salary.

Cook was responsible for player recruitment at the Etihad Stadium for a number of years and helped to bring many big stars in following their Middle East takeover, but he resigned from his job in 2011 and a year later took up a post as an executive for Mixed Martial Arts superpower UFC.

Most recently, he was set to become the CEO of Derby County in 2022 should Chris Kirchner have taken over the club and was pictured alongside him multiple times at matches, but his bids for the Rams fell through and he was later indicted for defrauding investors out of at least $25 million.

Earlier this year however, Cook became the CEO of the Saudi Pro League but he could be about to depart that already to head to Birmingham.