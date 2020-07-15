Birmingham players facing late fitness assessment ahead of Charlton clash

Birmingham City and Charlton Athletic face off this evening in the Sky Bet Championship in what is a huge game for both sides down near the relegation zone.

Charlton can draw level with the Blues with a win whilst the home side could really give their survival hopes a boost with a victory of their own.

Indeed, the Blues have rather slipped into this battle without really realising it and now they need to wake up and get some points on the board.

Ahead of the game, then, both Kristian Pedersen and Jake Clarke-Salter face late fitness tests as the Blues wait to see if they have recovered from recent injuries.

As per the Blues’ website, the club has been monitoring the pair day to day but, with the game tonight, there’s little time left to see if they are ready.

The Verdict

Birmingham need three points here.

They’ve been poor since the season restart and Pep Clotet has left earlier than he planned with him revealing initially he’d go at the end of this campaign.

They’ve got three games to put this uncertainty over next year to bed and a win over Charlton tonight would help them do that considerably.