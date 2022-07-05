Birmingham player remains on Sheffield Wednesday transfer radar

Sheffield Wednesday want to sign another centre-back before the summer transfer window is shut, with Dom Howson revealing that Harlee Dean is a player still on their radar.

The Owls are naturally looking to put together a squad capable of challenging for promotion next season in Sky Bet League One, after making the play-offs last season but falling short at the semi-final stage.

Clearly, there is a decent squad there and a club the size of the Owls should always be in the conversation to go up, but it’s clear as well that the team wants to add to the squad further if it can.

That said, as per Dom Howson, the club remains keen on Harlee Dean from Birmingham:

Sheffield Wednesday still want one more centre-back in this window. Told they retain a strong interest in Birmingham's Harlee Dean. But #SWFC also been linked again with a move for Brighton's Haydon Roberts. He was on their radar in January.🦉👇 https://t.co/ngbMPStpoM — Dom Howson (@domhowson) July 5, 2022

The Verdict

Dean would be a potentially good signing for the Owls and he is obviously familiar with the way the club works having spent time there last season but it remains to be seen what Blues want to do.

Howson writes that the change of manager seeing John Eustace replace Lee Bowyer could change things for Dean, with Bowyer freezing the defender out, but if Eustace decides that Dean is also not for him, potentially Wednesday can swoop in and get him back.