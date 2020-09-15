Birmingham open talks for attacking signing

Birmingham City are in talks with Ipswich Town over a potential move for Kayden Jackson for a cost of around £2.5m, according to Football Insider.

The forward has been in the Championship before with Ipswich but struggled to make a big impact as the Tractor Boys suffered relegation in 2018/19.

They’re looking to try and return to the second tier this season, then, and will want to keep Jackson at the club with him since impressing and finding the form that made him a strong player at Accrington Stanley.

With that said, though, he is clearly attracting interest and the Blues are now apparently taking a look at him with talks reportedly underway.

Bournemouth have also shown interest in Jackson this summer but were turned away and now the Blues appear to be eyeing a move for the forward.

The Verdict

The Blues got off to a flying start at the weekend in the Sky Bet Championship with them beating Brentford 1-0 at St Andrew’s.

That will certainly please supporters as Aitor Karanka looks to put together a good run this campaign and it appears he is not quite done in the transfer window.

Let’s see if Jackson is his next signing, then.