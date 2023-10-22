Wayne Rooney made his managerial debut with Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon, but the result did not go as planned.

The 37-year-old made his Blues bow against a former Man United and England team-mate in the form of Michael Carrick, who now has his Middlesbrough side firing after a poor start to the 2023-24 season.

Rooney went a bit more defensive-minded in midfield and it looked as though City were going to head back to the Midlands with a point until Morgan Rogers struck an 89th-minute winner for at the Riverside Stadium for the Teessiders.

It was not the start that Rooney would have wanted to life at St. Andrew's, and with just five shots in the entire match, it perhaps strengthened the club's need for a new striker to be bought in January.

Currently, Jay Stansfield is joint-leading the way with Juninho Bacuna and Siriki Dembele in goals scored this season, but they have only netted three times a piece.

Fulham loanee Stansfield has been bright, but he won't be around forever, and his competition in the form of Scott Hogan and Lukas Jutkiewicz are now both over the age of 30 and not as prolific as they once were.

The budget that Rooney will have is unclear, but Birmingham still need to stay within the EFL's profit and sustainability regulations and they still have big contracts on the books from recent years, with Alan Nixon reporting this weekend that they may try to move on the likes of Hogan and Ivan Sunjic to make room for fresh faces at the start of 2024.

Should Rooney get a few million pounds to spend though, the striker he should be going all out for is Charlton Athletic's Miles Leaburn, who could potentially lead the line for years to come.

Who is Miles Leaburn?

Since breaking through into the first-team last season, Leaburn has been a revelation for the Addicks and is one of the brighest young strikers in England right now.

The son of ex-Charlton man Carl, who played over 300 league games for the club between 1987 and 1998, Leaburn made his debut last July and ended up scoring 13 times from 40 appearances in his first season in professional football, and that was despite not starting every week as the teenager was eased into action.

And after starting the current campaign on the sidelines, Leaburn has returned to score six times in his first nine outings in all competitions, which is going to make him attract interest from elsewhere.

It was claimed that the 19-year-old, who was previously in Chelsea's academy before moving to Charlton, had approaches from the Championship and German clubs over the summer, but the Addicks held firm on a player whose contract expires in June 2025.

Why would Miles Leaburn be a good signing for Birmingham?

Birmingham's striker options are pretty limited at present, with Stansfield being the best option - although you could argue that he is more effective out wide in a front three.

Hogan, despite scoring 10 goals in each of the last two seasons for Birmingham, has been a criticised figure by some supporters and his influence appears to be waning, whilst Jutkieciwz, although bringing experience, is not a major goal threat anymore.

Leaburn however clearly can score goals with regularity at a very young age, and he possesses the raw attributes that can be developed even further - especially under a former world-class striker himself in Rooney.

Standing at 6 ft 5 in, Leaburn is not only an aerial threat when it comes to attacking crosses and the like, for a big man he is very quick and agile, making him the perfect project for Birmingham.

The only issue is that Leaburn will surely cost multiple million pounds, and depending on Charlton's current financial situation after their takeover by SE7 Partners earlier this year, the price may be too high for Birmingham right now whilst they battle to stay within the EFL's financial parameters.

There's no reason why City can't test Charlton's resolve though with a reasonable bid of around £1.5 million, but even if it takes more than that - which is likely, Leaburn is likely to be a fantastic investment for Birmingham or any promotion-chasing Championship club.

Michael Appleton is expecting interest in the towering teen in a few months when the transfer window re-opens, and Rooney should be well and truly at the head of the pack if he wants to breathe new life into his strike-force.