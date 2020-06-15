Birmingham line up Charlton’s Lee Bowyer

As per a report from the Evening Standard, Birmingham City are looking to bring in Lee Bowyer as manager at the end of the season with him currently looking to earn survival in the Championship with Charlton Athletic.

The Blues are looking for a new boss after Pep Clotet revealed he was stepping down from the job and it remains to be seen just who is going to arrive at St Andrew’s next.

Plenty of names are getting linked with the job right now, and it seems as though Bowyer is the latest – with the former Leeds man also having Birmingham on his CV as a player.

He’s done a fine job at Charlton given the circumstances and, particularly if the Addicks go down, it will be interesting to see just what he decides to do with his future, new owners at the club or not.

The Verdict

Bowyer’s stock has risen considerably given the work he has done with the Addicks in such testing circumstances and it is no surprise to see him linked with this role.

He knows the club as a player and will be backed by fans given what he has done with Charlton.

It would, meanwhile, be a real bitter blow for the Addicks if they were to lose him at the end of the campaign.