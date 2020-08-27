Birmingham in talks over move for former Real Madrid academy player

Birmingham City are reportedly in talks with Spanish side Espanyol to sign goalkeeper Andres Prieto as new Blues boss Aitor Karanka searches for a new number one.

Karanka took charge at St Andrew’s in late July and signing a new goalkeeper will surely be top of his list of priorities.

Last season’s first choice Lee Camp left the club at the end of his contract earlier in the summer, while 24-year-old Connal Trueman has been sent out on loan to AFC Wimbledon.

That leaves the Blues short on options but it appears they’re set to bring in some reinforcements via the transfer market.

According to We Are Birmingham, the Championship club are in negotiations with Espanyol over a move for their 26-year-old shot-stopper.

The Spaniard was second choice at the Barcelona-based club last term – not featuring once in La Liga but making three appearances in the Copa del Rey and three in the Europa League.

A product of the Real Madrid academy, Prieto left to join Espanyol in 2014 but got his first taste of senior football at Malaga before rejoining the White and Blue last summer.

Can you name where each of these 14 ex-Birmingham City players are playing now?

1 of 14 Where is Clayton Donaldson playing now? Swindon Town Plymouth Argyle Bradford City Doncaster Rovers

The Verdict

This is a move with a high ceiling but I’ll be honest, I’m a little concerned if they’re hoping for him to be their first choice.

Prieto has excellent pedigree and his appearances in the Europa League show that he was well regarded at his former club but his lack of first-team experience is a worry – the 26-year-old has featured just 12 times at senior level in his entire career!

With just one year left on his current deal at Espanyol, it looks as though the Blues could land him cheaply but if they do so, they need to be signing another keeper alongside him because I’m not convinced he can be their consistent number one.