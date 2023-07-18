Another Championship loan is reportedly a possibility for Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri in a boost to Birmingham City's hopes of re-signing the 20-year-old.

That's according to The Athletic, who have claimed that a permanent exit has not been ruled out by the Old Trafford outfit due to their need to balance the books with an eye on financial fair play.

Hannibal Mejbri 2022/23

The Tunisia international spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan with the Championship club and established himself as a key player in John Eustace's side - featuring 41 times in all.

Hannibal's tenacity quickly made him a popular figure among the St Andrew's faithful while his Premier League pedigree shone through at points, helping the midfielder to finish the season with a goal and six assists.

Hannibal Mejbri transfer latest

The Tunisian returned to Old Trafford at the end of last season and has been part of Erik ten Hag's first team squad during pre-season - impressing in their opener against Leeds United in Oslo - but his future has certainly been a talking point.

Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund have been linked, with Manchester Evening News reporting that they're just one of the clubs keeping tabs on Hannibal.

It is said they would be open to a deal worth in the region of €15 million (£12.9m), including performance-based add-ons, while reports in Turkey since have indicated that United value him at between €15 million (£12.9m) and €20 million (£17.2m).

Now, The Athletic have shed further insight into his current situation at the Premier League club. Their report claims that another Championship loan is a possibility this summer but that United could also look to cash in permanently as they look to balance the books with an eye on financial fair play.

That offers hope to the Blues, who would surely be open to re-signing Hannibal on loan even if a permanent move is out of their price range.

In April, Birmingham Live reported that Eustace was keen to bring five of his 2022/23 loan signings - Auston Trusty, Dion Sanderson, Krystian Bielik, Reda Khadra, and Hannibal - back for the new campaign.

Bielik and Sanderson have both signed permanently but it looks as though another loan is the only realistic way that the Man United midfielder could return.

Hannibal Mejbri's stance on Birmingham City return

The 20-year-old refused to rule out returning to St Andrew's when his loan spell ended.

He told Birmingham Live: "First, the Championship is very hard, so I’m going to have a good holiday.

"After that I will think about next season and get ready for my pre-season with Man United.”

On the prospect of returning to the club this summer, he said: “We will see at the end of the pre-season. Why not? You never know.”

“It was really hard," Hannibal added when asked to reflect on 2022/23. "The Championship is really hard. We play week in, week out. At home you have to sleep every day and eat good otherwise you get injured.

“It was a really good experience. I think I learned a lot and the fans were unbelievable with me. I have to give them everything on the pitch and that is what I tried to do.”