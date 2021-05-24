Birmingham facing decision over Sunderland player

Birmingham City are reportedly running the rule over Sunderland 17-year-old Oliver Basey, who is currently on trial at the Championship club.

The teenager started for the Blues U23s today in the Professional Development League final, keeping a clean sheet as he helped them beat Sheffield United 2-0 to be crowned national champions.

According to BirminghamLive, the Championship club have taken Basey on trial as they assess goalkeeping options.

The Sunderland shot-stopper is a product of the Black Cats academy and signed a scholarship deal two years ago.

The report claims that Basey is the latest in a list of keepers that they’ve been running the rule over.

West Bromwich Albion’s Sam French got his chance to impress in the recent Professional Development League semi-final against Bristol City, while Rangers 20-year-old Brian Kinnear is also thought to be on trial at St Andrew’s.

Academy product Zach Jeacock has been given his chance with the first team this season, making his debut back in September and featuring twice in the Championship this term.

The Verdict

It seems Birmingham are facing a decision over the Sunderland teenager, who helped them with the Professional Development League title by keeping a clean sheet against Sheffield United U23s today.

With Jeacock spending much of the season with the Blues senior squad, it seems the Championship club are looking to recruit another keeper at academy level.

They’ve already run the rule over young shot-stoppers from West Brom and Rangers but it seems as though they’re keeping their options open at the moment.

That said, Basey will have done his chances no harm by helping the U23s win against the Blades today.