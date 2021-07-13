Birmingham eyeing up loan deal for in-demand Premier League defender

Birmingham City are looking into a potential loan deal for in-demand Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster Dion Sanderson, according to The Athletic’s Tim Spiers.

The 21-year-old is coming off the back of an impressive spell at League One side Sunderland, and the Black Cats want him back on a permanent deal but have had a bid rejected for him already this summer.

Their bitter rivals Newcastle United have suffered the same fate as well, with a £1.5 million offer not enough to tempt Wolves to sell up according to The Mirror.

Sheffield United are said to be readying a bid for Sanderson but it increasingly looks like clubs could be priced out of a deal and a loan deal could end up happening instead for the defender.

The Northern Echo reported Birmingham as being one of the interested parties last month and Spiers has now confirmed the Blues want to do a temporary deal for Sanderson instead of a permanent one.

The Verdict

Birmingham probably cannot afford to sign Sanderson permanently at this point, so it makes sense that they are interested in taking him on loan for the season.

It does seem like Wolves would be open to selling Sanderson this summer, but at this point it is a bit of an auction and they’re turning away the opening bids in probable hope that bigger ones will arrive.

The fact that a Premier League club in the form of Newcastle are interested though should surely speak volumes to Wolves that they have something worth keeping in Sanderson – and because of that a loan move for the 21-year-old may end up happening instead which means Birmingham still have a chance of landing him.