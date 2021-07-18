Birmingham eyeing up agreement for 29-year-old free agent

Birmingham City are keen on a deal to sign goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli, a report from a print edition of The Sun (18/07, p61) has claimed.

Bettinelli is currently a free agent following his departure from Fulham at the end of last season, having spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan in the Championship with Middlesbrough.

However, it now seems as though Birmingham could be set to offer the goalkeeper a quick return to the Championship.

The Blues current number one, Neil Etheridge, is currently recovering after being hospitalised with Covid-19, while fellow ‘keeper Andres Prieto saw his contract with the club mutually terminated earlier this week.

Now it seems that has seen Birmingham turn their attentions to Bettinelli, with this latest update claiming that the Midlands club have made contact with the 29-year-old about bringing him to St Andrew’s as cover for Etheridge, with the new season fast approaching.

Bettinelli could be Birmingham’s fourth senior signing of the summer, with striker Chuks Aneke, winger Jordan Graham and midfielder Ryan Woods already linking up with Lee Bowyer’s side.

The Verdict

I do think that this could be a smart move from Birmingham if they are to make it.

With Etheridge out of action for the time being, and Prieto having already left the club, it does seem as though the Blues are going to need to add to their options between the posts this summer.

Bettinelli does seem as though he would be a decent option for them to do that with, considering his proven ability and experience in the Championship.

The fact that he is a free agent is also useful here, since it means he can be brought in quickly, and cheaply, at a time when you feel they need to fill this position sooner rather than later.

As a result, it does seem as though it would make sense for Birmingham to try and make this deal happen.